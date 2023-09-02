Realistic Trades That Would Shock the NBA In 2023-24

1 of 4

Chicago Bulls receive: Trae Young and Garrison Mathews



Atlanta Hawks receive: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Coby White, Dalen Terry, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick swap



Despite being a two-time All-Star with more room to grow his game, Young doesn't feel totally untouchable in a trade. The front office had the green light to consider offers for the prolific point guard this offseason, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. More recently, The Athletic's Jovan Buha mentioned how the Los Angeles Lakers have kept eyes on Young to see "how his situation unfolds in Atlanta."



In other words, Young might be one of the most productive players in the Association, but he hasn't been spared from the rumor mill. Those rumblings could increase in volume if the Hawks are slow out of the gate this season, especially if coach Quin Snyder concludes this defense, which hasn't posted an upper-half efficiency ranking during Young's tenure, can't be fixed so long as the undersized point guard is on the roster.



If Young ever hit the trade market, the Bulls should be all over him. They've never been the same since losing Ball to a knee injury in January 2022, and it's entirely possible that newcomer Jevon Carter won't be able to cure what ails them at the lead guard spot.



But bring Young to the Windy City, and the Bulls might bury the opposition under a pile of points. How many offensive quartets could even hope to match the combined potency of Young, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević? There may not be much defensive prowess between the four, but offense-first clubs can rule the modern NBA. Just ask the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, who were fifth in offensive efficiency but only 15th at the other end this past season.



Now, that's not to suggest the Bulls would suddenly be championship favorites by adding Young and Mathews (a shooting specialist who could alleviate some of their spacing issues), but if they're aiming to compete with this core, why not make a serious push for maximum competitiveness? This sure seems more exciting than Chicago's current plan of essentially running back the same squad that's been a sub-.500 team since Ball went down.



The Hawks, meanwhile, might envision their highest two-way ceiling coming by way of a deal that moves out Young and his defensive deficiencies while making Dejounte Murray, a dynamic defender with near-star numbers on offense, the franchise centerpiece. If they're big believers in Williams' potential, they might see him as the star two-way wing this roster has so long been without.



If its young players developed quickly enough, Atlanta could remain in playoff contention while loading up on long-term assets to develop or deal. Williams still retains a towering ceiling on both ends, White packs the offensive punch of a star sixth man, Ball is an incredible connector if he ever gets healthy and the Hawks would have four wild cards in Terry, a 2022 first-rounder, the two future firsts and the pick swap.

