    Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' Jeff Wilson Jr. on IR, Out 4 Games; Raheem Mostert New RB1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 31, 2023

    Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

    As a result, Wilson will miss at least the first four games as he recovers from his undisclosed injury. His absence positions Raheem Mostert as the No. 1 option at running back.

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    Process was spot on if you were in on Jeff Wilson. Nothing you can do about an "undisclosed injury" turning into an I.R. stint <br><br>Raheem Mostert opens up Week 1 with a runway for 14-16 touches + good matchup (at LAC)

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Jeff Wilson on IR<br><br>If your draft is this week, Mostert should be a target <a href="https://t.co/U6vWaU256u">https://t.co/U6vWaU256u</a>

    Third-round pick De'Von Achane might be a beneficiary as well, though a shoulder injury disrupted his preseason preparations and raised some questions about his status and usage in Week 1.

