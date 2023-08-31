Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' Jeff Wilson Jr. on IR, Out 4 Games; Raheem Mostert New RB1

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

As a result, Wilson will miss at least the first four games as he recovers from his undisclosed injury. His absence positions Raheem Mostert as the No. 1 option at running back.

Third-round pick De'Von Achane might be a beneficiary as well, though a shoulder injury disrupted his preseason preparations and raised some questions about his status and usage in Week 1.

