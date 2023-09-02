Updated 2023 AEW All Out Card and Predictions for Match Order

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Just one week after the hugely successful All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, AEW is back on pay-per-view Sunday with All Out in Chicago.

While it can be argued that All Out has taken something of a backseat to All In, All Out has typically been one of AEW's tentpole events, and those involved figure to band together and put on a newsworthy show.

Top titles such as the AEW World Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championships and AEW Women's World Championship are not scheduled to be defended on the show, opening the door for performers who may normally be lower on the card to work on top.

Here is a rundown of the All Out card, predictions for the match order and a closer look at the top matches to watch during Sunday's event.

Where: United Center in Chicago

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET (Zero Hour pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: BR Live

AEW All Out 2023 Card and Projected Match Order

TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: FTR & The Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Top All Out Matches to Watch

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

Since winning the AEW International Championship from Pac in October 2022, Orange Cassidy has arguably been the biggest workhorse in pro wrestling.

For over 300 days, Cassidy has defended the title regularly and beaten several top challengers, but All Out will undoubtedly mark the toughest test of his reign.

Three-time AEW world champion Jon Moxley is looking to add some new gold to his collection, and he will need to end one of the best title reigns in AEW history in order to make it happen.

Cassidy scored the victory for his team in a Stadium Stampede match against the Blackpool Combat Club last weekend at All In, meaning Mox will likely be out for retribution at All Out.

OC had to defend his title Wednesday on Dynamite at Penta El Zero Miedo, and while he retained in an entertaining affair, Moxley figures to be the far fresher wrestler on Sunday.

With the AEW world title not being defended at All Out, Moxley and Cassidy could potentially be the main event, and if that is the case, both performers will likely go above and beyond to put on a spectacular match.

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Of all of the matches on the All Out card, it can be argued that none has more heat and intrigue than Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

When Takeshita first arrived in AEW, was an ally of Omega and The Elite, and he was seemingly well on his way to becoming one of the most popular babyfaces in the company.

Shockingly, Takeshita aligned himself with Don Callis and screwed over Omega and The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match against Blackpool Combat Club, creating one of the biggest rivalries in AEW.

At All In, Takeshita got one over on Omega by pinning him with a roll-up in a six-man tag team match between the Golden Elite and the team of Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold.

That means Takeshita has momentum entering All Out, and if he can beat Omega again, it would constitute the biggest win of his career.

In terms of match quality, all signs point toward Omega and Takeshita likely stealing the show if given an ample amount of time as expected.

Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

In her first pay-per-view title defense since winning the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing in May, Kris Statlander will face off with Ruby Soho at All Out.

Statlander made a surprise return from a torn ACL at Double or Nothing and handed Cargill her first career loss, and ever since then she has been highly impressive in her matches on Dynamite, Rampage and Collision.

Soho is shaping up to be her toughest opponent yet, and Ruby figures to be hungry for championship gold since she has yet to win a title during her time in AEW.

Although it is somewhat difficult to envision Statlander losing the title already, she and Soho should have an excellent match as two of the best in-ring workers in the AEW women's division.

Also, with the return of Cargill from her hiatus potentially looming, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that the former TBS champ could show up to challenge the winner.

