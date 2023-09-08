2024 NBA Mock Draft: Way-Too-Soon Lottery Predictions

1 of 14

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

State of the Washington Wizards

New president of Monumental Basketball Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins came in and hit restart for the Washington Wizards. After trading away Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis this offseason, the Wizards' immediate focus should shift to young player development and building through the draft.

With a starting lineup that now features newly acquired Jordan Poole and returners Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert, Winger and Dawkins seem content with the Wizards going backward first to move forward.

While Tyus Jones may seem like a better fit for playoff teams looking for depth, he was a savvy Washington pickup. Poole, Kispert, Deni Avdija and No. 8 pick Bilal Coulibaly are likely to benefit from the veteran point guard's decision-making and ability to run offense.

Whenever the Wizards are eliminated from playoff contention, they figure to open up more playing time for the (throw-in) prospects they bought low on like Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

This roster is ultimately designed to finish with a bottom-four record and a 14.0 percent chance to win the lottery.

No. 1 overall: Ron Holland

Holland is as good of a bet for the No. 1 overall pick as anyone this early in the process. Everyone should covet his sure-thing mix of 6'8" size, athleticism, offensive versatility, defensive impact and signature motor.

Holland has a chance to separate himself from the pack if he continues to build on his flashes of creation, passing and shot-making. He's at his best attacking, turning the corner and using footwork off the dribble to get to the rim.

In the paint, Holland can finish with an effective combination of explosive leaping, touch shots and acrobatics. And he's constantly earning himself easy baskets off the ball just by playing hard, staying active and tapping into his speed and athleticism.

His ball-handling and shooting are improving, and enough half-court scoring and three-point in the G League should help NBA teams see both a high floor and path to upside.