Trey Lance to Wear No. 15 Jersey with Cowboys After Trade from 49ers

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Trey Lance will not only have a new home for the 2023 season, but a new look as well.

Lance, who was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys from the San Francisco 49ers last week, will now wear the jersey No. 15 going forward.

Lance had worn No. 5 both during his time with the 49ers and in college at North Dakota State. However, the jersey number is currently occupied by veteran punter Bryan Anger, who has played for the Cowboys for the past two seasons.

The third-year quarterback is hoping for a fresh start after a disappointing run in San Francisco. After being selected with the No. 3 pick following a trade that cost the 49ers two additional first-round picks, Lance has been frequently limited by injuries, including a broken ankle suffered in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign.

In eight career games, Lance has thrown for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 54.9 percent of his passes. He has a career record of 2-2 as the starter.

Now, Lance will get the chance to sit and learn behind Dak Prescott during the Cowboys' 2023 season, which will begin with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.