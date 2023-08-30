Darnell Washington, Steelers Who Boosted Stock With Strong Preseason Showing

Darnell Washington, Steelers Who Boosted Stock With Strong Preseason ShowingAugust 30, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their young offensive core around Kenny Pickett in the preseason.
Darnell Washington's development at tight end made long-time Steelers player Zach Gentry expendable on cut day.
Washington made the 53-man roster on Tuesday alongside Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward at tight end.
Pittsburgh's collection of six wide receivers was never in doubt, but there is more buzz surrounding that unit coming out of preseason because of how well Calvin Austin III performed after he lost his rookie season to injury.
The Steelers had some tougher decisions to make on the defensive depth chart, and for now, they have a deep defensive back room full of players that forced their way on to the right side of the roster bubble.
Washington is an offensive weapon the Steelers have not had in quite some time.
The 6'7", 265-pound tight end is a force across the middle, and he should turn in a vital red-zone target for Pickett throughout the regular season.
Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff had an easy decision to make to partner Washington with Freiermuth at tight end, but it came at the expense of Gentry.
Gentry was known more his blocking than pass catching and the Steelers could not justify keeping him and Connor Heyward in similar blocking roles.
Washington displayed flashes of his talent during the team's three preseason games and training camp practices. He should make an immediate impact on the offense in third-down and red-zone situations.
The second-round pick will not take over all of Freiermuth's production, but he has the potential to at least cut into it over 17 games.
Calvin Austin III
Austin, a 2022 fourth-round pick, is making up for lost time after missing last season with an injury.
The Memphis product showcased his blazing speed throughout preseason on routes in the passing game and on special teams.
The 24-year-old solidified himself as the fourth option at wide receiver for Pickett to work with.
The Steelers feel more than comfortable with the trio of George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson, but they needed more depth, and they got that with Austin.
Austin may even beat out Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin for time as a return man on special teams.
He showed off his returning abilities with a 21-yard punt return against the Atlanta Falcons in the final preseason contest.
Austin has the potential to be a game-changing option either as a deep threat or return man and that has to excite the Steelers coaching staff going into the regular season.
Elijah Riley
Elijah Riley forced his way on to the 53-man roster with a strong preseason.
The defensive back impressed with his coverage ability, versatility between cornerback and safety and on special teams.
The Steelers opted to keep 10 defensive backs, a group led by Joey Porter Jr., Patrick Peterson and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The AFC North side needs depth at corner behind Porter and Peterson, and that is where Riley could step in throughout the regular season.
Riley can compete for snaps in the slot, and even on the outside when the starters are off the field.
Riley needs to continue to impress because the Steelers may