Darnell Washington, Steelers Who Boosted Stock With Strong Preseason Showing

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Washington is an offensive weapon the Steelers have not had in quite some time.

The 6'7", 265-pound tight end is a force across the middle, and he should turn in a vital red-zone target for Pickett throughout the regular season.



Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff had an easy decision to make to partner Washington with Freiermuth at tight end, but it came at the expense of Gentry.

Gentry was known more his blocking than pass catching and the Steelers could not justify keeping him and Connor Heyward in similar blocking roles.

Washington displayed flashes of his talent during the team's three preseason games and training camp practices. He should make an immediate impact on the offense in third-down and red-zone situations.

The second-round pick will not take over all of Freiermuth's production, but he has the potential to at least cut into it over 17 games.