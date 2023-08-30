Eli Ricks, Eagles Who Boosted Stock With Strong Preseason Showing

0 of 3

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles saw significant improvement from their reserve cornerbacks across three preseason games.

Undrafted free agent Eli Ricks led the collection of impressive performances, and that led to him staying with the team after cut day.

Ricks, a product of LSU and Alabama, was not the only former SEC player who stood out in preseason.

Kelee Ringo, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Georgia, also stood out in the trio of contests in which the Eagles did not play many of their starters.

Ricks and Ringo are expected to provide some quality depth behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Quarterback Tanner McKee likely will not see the field at all in 2023, but like Ricks and Ringo, he took advantage of his playing time in August to solidify a roster spot.