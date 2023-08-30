X

    Anthony Edwards Gets Superstar Hype from Fans as Team USA Advances in FIBA World Cup

    Erin WalshAugust 30, 2023

    U.S. guard Anthony Edwards (10) plays against Jordan during the second half of a Basketball World Cup group C match in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Team USA rounded out the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a dominant 110-62 win over Jordan on Wednesday to improve to a perfect 3-0 and cement its spot atop Group C.

    The result was expected as the United States was projected to dominate its opponents in the group stage and cruise to a berth in the next round. With opponents likely to become more difficult as the tournament progresses, it's going to be interesting to see how head coach Steve Kerr alters his lineup.

    Kerr already made adjustments in Wednesday's game against Jordan, subbing New York Knicks wing Josh Hart into the starting lineup for New Orleans Pelicans veteran Brandon Ingram, who was struggling in his role as mostly a spot-up shooter.

    Hart finished with two points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the starting lineup while Ingram notched seven points, two rebounds and five assists off the bench.

    Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards continued his impressive play in the Philippines, leading the United States with 22 points, in addition to eight rebounds and four assists.

    Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. also had a strong showing against Jordan, notching 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson finished with 10 points, one rebound and four assists.

    As was the case through Team USA's first two games, all basketball fans could talk about was the performance of Edwards, who some believe will reach a new level once the 2023-24 NBA season begins:

    Mark A.Kern II @Markkern111

    Anthony Edwards has entered superstar status! Guy might just lead the league in scoring next season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a>

    Randy @RanD4Real

    Anthony Edwards is going to be a top 10 player this season!!

    Alec @alecrfoster

    Anthony Edwards is bout to have a crazy NBA season this year

    wolveshotboxscores @wolvesboxscores

    ANTHONY EDWARDS FOR PRESIDENT 2024 <a href="https://t.co/7tnfm54A83">pic.twitter.com/7tnfm54A83</a>

    Timberwolves Memes | Ali @Twolves_Memes

    Anthony Edwards should just run for president at this point, he's already leading our nation 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/CGCse3r6dE">pic.twitter.com/CGCse3r6dE</a>

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @VatorSports

    Anthony Edwards looks like he's ready to take yet another leap into superstardom. <br><br>Today vs. Jordan <br><br>22 PTS - 8 REB - 4 AST - 8/16 FG<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/j9wK7LsX9d">pic.twitter.com/j9wK7LsX9d</a>

    OG MOOSE 🤙🏽 @ogmooselv

    Anthony Edwards hitting another level 😤

    Luis DeArmas @LouDASwag305

    ANTHONY EDWARDS WINDMILL SLAM!!! HE TOO NICE!!!

    Lemon Pepper Lou @LVstackiN

    Anthony Edwards treating this like a All Star Game. He see no defense just a launch pad

    Mikey Cooks 🇭🇹 @Mikey_Cooks

    Anthony Edwards special man

    Srikrishna 🏏🏀 @1998Srikrishna

    Anthony Edwards is putting on a show!

    ✰𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕞𝕫 @spamzfmvp

    Anthony Edwards Is The Future Of USA Basketball 🇺🇸<a href="https://t.co/DrTTZmIO0F">pic.twitter.com/DrTTZmIO0F</a>

    Jaime @lostinoakcliff

    Anthony Edwards show

    Edwards has clearly emerged as the face of this year's Team USA roster, and there's little doubt he'll continue to serve as a leader for Kerr's squad.

    The United States will be back in action on Friday against Montenegro, which went 2-1 to advance out of Group D, in the second round.