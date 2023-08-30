Anthony Edwards Gets Superstar Hype from Fans as Team USA Advances in FIBA World Cup

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Team USA rounded out the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a dominant 110-62 win over Jordan on Wednesday to improve to a perfect 3-0 and cement its spot atop Group C.

The result was expected as the United States was projected to dominate its opponents in the group stage and cruise to a berth in the next round. With opponents likely to become more difficult as the tournament progresses, it's going to be interesting to see how head coach Steve Kerr alters his lineup.

Kerr already made adjustments in Wednesday's game against Jordan, subbing New York Knicks wing Josh Hart into the starting lineup for New Orleans Pelicans veteran Brandon Ingram, who was struggling in his role as mostly a spot-up shooter.

Hart finished with two points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the starting lineup while Ingram notched seven points, two rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards continued his impressive play in the Philippines, leading the United States with 22 points, in addition to eight rebounds and four assists.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. also had a strong showing against Jordan, notching 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson finished with 10 points, one rebound and four assists.

As was the case through Team USA's first two games, all basketball fans could talk about was the performance of Edwards, who some believe will reach a new level once the 2023-24 NBA season begins:

Edwards has clearly emerged as the face of this year's Team USA roster, and there's little doubt he'll continue to serve as a leader for Kerr's squad.

The United States will be back in action on Friday against Montenegro, which went 2-1 to advance out of Group D, in the second round.