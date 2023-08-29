NFL Rumors: Damar Hamlin Makes Bills' 53-Man Roster After Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are carrying safety Damar Hamlin on their 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hamlin made his return to the field this preseason, appearing in all three of Buffalo's games and finishing with 10 total tackles. It was his first action since he suffered cardiac arrest during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Doctors cleared the 25-year-old to resume all football-related activities in April, and he participated in his first full practice in July.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the preseason opener it was "remarkable" to see Hamlin back in the lineup.

"It's a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point," McDermott said. "I know there's a football game going on out there today, but I mean, truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith. Had a chance to communicate with Damar a little bit last night, and he assured me he was ready to go and was going to trust in his preparation and God, and I think that shows a lot about who he is."

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, became a regular starter for Buffalo in his second season. For now, he's listed as a backup to Micah Hyde in the team's unofficial depth chart.