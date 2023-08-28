Report: Max Duggan Waived by Chargers; Former TCU Star Was 2023 7th-Round Draft Pick

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Max Duggan reportedly will be in search of a new home to start his career.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Chargers are waiving the former TCU star, who was a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

Duggan lost the battle for the backup quarterback spot behind Justin Herbert to Easton Stick after he saw limited action in the preseason for the Chargers, appearing in two out of three games and completing six of his 12 passes for 34 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked three times in his short time on the field.

Stick, a 2019 fifth-round pick out of North Dakota State, saw the majority of the action in the preseason games and completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 380 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

A 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, Duggan starred for TCU for four seasons and enjoyed a stellar senior year in which he threw for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also adding 423 rushing yards and nine more scores. He finished second in the Heisman voting behind USC star Caleb Williams and he became the first player in TCU program history to win the Davey O'Brien Award.

With a lack of depth and experience behind Herbert, the Chargers are banking on the star signal-caller staying healthy this season. He played through a fracture in his rib cartilage for the majority of the 2022 campaign, but he still managed to lead Los Angeles to its first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Chargers will open the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins.