Police Think Gunshots That Injured 2 Fans at White Sox Game Were Fired Inside Stadium

Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Chicago police provided an update Monday regarding the investigation into the gunshots that wounded two women at Guaranteed Rate Field during Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.

"We're dispelling a lot of things," interim police superintendent Fred Waller said, per Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. "[A shot] coming from outside is something we've almost completely dispelled. We're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation. Something from inside, it could've happened that way. We're looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we can get."

In the early hours of Saturday morning after the game, the White Sox released a statement that said, in part, "It is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark."

An initial police release around the same time said that one woman was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Another woman "sustained a graze wound to the abdomen" but refused medical attention.

For their part, the White Sox released a security video of the section in question:

Tom Miller, who was a fan in attendance at the game and sitting in the section, told ABC 7 he didn't notice anything until a woman started bleeding.

"It happened just two rows in front me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," Miller said. "There were at least two of 'em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure. And, all of a sudden, security was there, and they kicked us out."

Greenberg noted the initial police report said police asked the White Sox to stop the game.

While the game never stopped, the scheduled postgame concert was canceled.

"At one point in time it was requested as a precaution, but we had no active shooter information, no flare up, as I said, from a weapon, so we didn't have all of the information," Waller said. "We made that request initially because we did not know what was going on. We had reports of people being shot at Sox Park, but that wasn't confirmed and so we allowed the game to continue (and) not to create a panic."

Oakland won Friday's game, and the White Sox hosted the following two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday without any cancellations or postponements.