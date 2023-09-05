The Longest Head-Coaching Careers in NFL History

0 of 7

Al Bello/Getty Images

As if earning an NFL head-coaching job isn't difficult enough, an even greater challenge is keeping that position.

Only 16 coaches in league history have reached 20 seasons as the man in charge. The next in line may include Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, Mike McCarthy and John Harbaugh, but only two active coaches fit the billing.

This is a tough business to crack.

If you follow the NFL, you likely recognize Bill Belichick and Andy Reid in the accompanying picture. They are two of just six coaches since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to be the boss for 23-plus years.

Four others who largely coached before the merger are included as honorable mentions.