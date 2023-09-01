NBA Starters Who Should Come Off the Bench

1 of 5

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Set to turn 34 shortly, Morris should make the transition from everyday starter to backup big this season.

He's started all 119 of his games the past two years for the Clippers, although Morris saw dips in his scoring, rebounding, assists, field goal percentage and three-point percentage last season. A slight regression should be expected again going into Year 13.

This is an old Clippers team (28.9 average player age, second only to the Golden State Warriors), despite trading for K.J. Martin and drafting Kobe Brown. Moving Morris to a smaller role off the bench would help open up more opportunities for the rare young talent actually on the roster, a necessary move to keep Los Angeles as a top-six seed in a loaded West.

The Clippers were better when they played smaller last season as well, especially with lineups featuring Kawhi Leonard at power forward and Paul George at small forward. With their best players at the forward spots, L.A. had a net rating of plus-12.2 (98th percentile, via Cleaning the Glass) compared to plus-3.4 (74th percentile) with Leonard at the three and George playing the two.

Moving Morris to the bench, letting Leonard start at power forward and adding another guard makes the Clippers a little faster, which helps play into Russell Westbrook's skill set as well.

Morris can still be a helpful rotation vet on this team even at age 34, although his days as a starter should be over.