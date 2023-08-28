King: Rams' Aaron Donald Won't End Career with Steelers, 'It's Not a Burning Desire'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Aaron Donald was born and raised in Pittsburgh and played college football at Pitt before taking the NFL by storm, but it does not appear like he has any desire to return home to end his pro career.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Donald joining the Steelers is not a "burning desire" as the future Hall of Famer's long-term future with the Los Angeles Rams remains the subject of speculation.

The Rams spent the 2023 offseason jettisoning a number of high-profile veterans, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as they embarked on a youth movement.

While it doesn't appear Los Angeles ever seriously considered trading Donald, the moves led to a natural speculation about the 32-year-old's future with the franchise. The Steelers, Donald's hometown team, became one of the teams to receive the most speculation.

It's likely the Rams would want a significant haul in any trade for Donald despite his advancing age. He remains one of the sport's premier defensive players, making his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2022.

Donald is under contract through the 2024 season but has spoken openly about considering retirement. He said he returned in 2023 in large part over frustration with how the Rams' 2022 campaign played out.

If the Rams continue their downward spiral, it's possible Donald winds up hanging up his cleats and returning to Pittsburgh as a citizen rather than a player.