Gilas Pilipinas vs. Italy: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Italy entered the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the favorite to finish first in Group A. But that was before the Italians suffered a surprising defeat to the Dominican Republic in their second matchup of pool play.

On Sunday, Italy dropped to 1-1 with a loss to the D.R., which improved to 2-0. Now, the Italians will aim to bounce back when they take on the host Philippines on Tuesday at Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippines, who are serving as one of the three host countries for the first time since 1978, needs an upset win to avoid going 0-3 at the FIBA World Cup.

Here's everything else you need to know about this first-round FIBA World Cup matchup between Italy and the Philippines.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Italy Information

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Courtside 1891 and ESPN+

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Italy -850 (bet $850 to win $100); Gilas Pilipinas +575 (bet $100 to win $575)

Preview

Italy may have taken its first loss of this year's FIBA World Cup in its matchup vs. the Dominican Republic, but the Italians didn't go down without a fight. They trailed by 13 points entering the fourth quarter before tallying 26 points in the final period in their 87-82 defeat.

That doesn't mean Tuesday's game will necessarily be the last one for Italy at this event. The top two teams from each group advance, and the Italians are one of two teams in Group A with a 1-1 record, along with Angola, which still has to face the Dominican Republic.

If Italy takes care of business against the Philippines, then there's a good chance it will be moving on. However, it likely has to avoid an upset loss.

"We're going to control what we can do on the court," Italy forward Luigi Datome said, per JR Isaga of Rappler. "We need to be focused on our job."

In its opening game of the FIBA World Cup, Italy showed what it was capable of by defeating Angola 81-67. Simone Fontecchio, a 27-year-old forward who plays for the NBA's Utah Jazz, has been one of the Italy's top players, scoring 19 points against Angola and then 13 more vs. the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the Philippines haven't yet been able to reward the large number of its supporters who have been packing the arenas across the nation. It has lost each of its first two games, falling to both the D.R. (an 87-81 loss) and Angola (an 80-70 defeat).

Both contests were close, but the Philippines came up just short each time. It hasn't been victorious despite the stellar play of guard Jordan Clarkson (also of the NBA's Utah Jazz), who has scored 49 total points across the two losses.

"We don't give up," Clarkson said, per Rommel Fuertes Jr. of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. "We're going to keep fighting, keep playing and still compete."

The Philippines will need a lot of fight if it's going to knock off Italy, a challenging task. But anything is possible, and the Philippines have been playing competitive matchups thus far.

Expect Italy to win this contest, but it may not be the blowout that many likely predicted it would be heading into the event.

