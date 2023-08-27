MJF, Saraya, CM Punk and the Real Winners and Losers from AEW All In 2023 Match Card

0 of 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling has made many big risks over the years, but the commitment to running in London, England in Wembley Stadium may be the absolute biggest.



The company was rewarded with a record-setting audience in attendance, well over 80,000 fans in attendance. This made All In 2023 the biggest night in the history of the company. Everyone wanted to capitalize on this atmosphere.



It was a big night for the likes of FTR, CM Punk, Konosuke Takeshita, Saraya and Will Ospreay, who picked up defining wins in their careers.



Meanwhile, former champions like Aussie Open, House of Black and Hikaru Shida felt victory slip through their fingers, leaving worse off than they were coming in.



Of course, no two men were more important to these show than MJF and Adam Cole. They opened the show winning ROH Tag Team Championships, but only one could emerge as AEW world champion. That man was The Salt of the Earth.



The following are the biggest winners and losers from an electric AEW pay-per-view.

