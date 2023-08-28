4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 225

0 of 4

Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC's events in Singapore have really been delivering lately.

Last year's visit was full of thrills and was capped off by arguably the best fight of 2022, with Jiri Prochazka submitting Glover Teixeira to win the light heavyweight belt in the main event. This year's card, which went down this past Saturday, wasn't quite as stacked but ended up being entertaining all the same.

The most memorable moment of the night came in the main event, when former featherweight champion Max Holloway sent the beloved "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung into an emotional retirement with a final head-shot—a vicious right hand in the third round. The win cemented Holloway as the best featherweight alive outside the champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and could set him up for a big opportunity in his next fight.

Erin Blanchfield, the most compelling new contender in the women's flyweight division, can also expect a big opportunity next, after she defeated former title challenger Taila Santos by decision on the main card.

That flyweight fight was relevant enough to serve as the co-main event, but the UFC instead gave co-headlining duties to top-15 light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith won their fight with a controversial split decision but got back in the win column after a pair of losses nonetheless.

So too did ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze, who rebounded from a loss to Calvin Kattar with a decision win over Alex Caceres on the main card.

Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping will be made for Holloway, Blanchfield, Smith and Chikadze.