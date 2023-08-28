4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 225August 28, 2023
4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 225
The UFC's events in Singapore have really been delivering lately.
Last year's visit was full of thrills and was capped off by arguably the best fight of 2022, with Jiri Prochazka submitting Glover Teixeira to win the light heavyweight belt in the main event. This year's card, which went down this past Saturday, wasn't quite as stacked but ended up being entertaining all the same.
The most memorable moment of the night came in the main event, when former featherweight champion Max Holloway sent the beloved "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung into an emotional retirement with a final head-shot—a vicious right hand in the third round. The win cemented Holloway as the best featherweight alive outside the champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and could set him up for a big opportunity in his next fight.
Erin Blanchfield, the most compelling new contender in the women's flyweight division, can also expect a big opportunity next, after she defeated former title challenger Taila Santos by decision on the main card.
That flyweight fight was relevant enough to serve as the co-main event, but the UFC instead gave co-headlining duties to top-15 light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith won their fight with a controversial split decision but got back in the win column after a pair of losses nonetheless.
So too did ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze, who rebounded from a loss to Calvin Kattar with a decision win over Alex Caceres on the main card.
Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping will be made for Holloway, Blanchfield, Smith and Chikadze.
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier III
Max Holloway is in a tough position.
At this point, there is no denying he is the second-best featherweight in the world. He's beaten everybody he needs to beat to prove that, including Brian Ortega, Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen and now the Korean Zombie. Unfortunately, Holloway has lost three times to the reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, and while their first and second fights were quite competitive, their most recent was decisive, with the champ battering the Hawaiian for five tough rounds.
Holloway is going to need to move mountains to earn another crack at Volkanovski—even if it's obvious he's better than every other contender in the rankings—and unfortunately, his recent wins over Allen and Jung probably aren't going to do it.
From here, Holloway could be booked for a fight with yet another featherweight contender in Ilia Topuria, but Topuria has more than earned his own title opportunity and will probably get the call to fight for the belt soon. In that event, the best option for Holloway would seem to be a second trip up to lightweight.
His last fight in the division didn't go well, as he suffered a decision loss to Dustin Poirier to move to 0-2 in his rivalry with the American Top Team staple. However, his second loss to Poirier was competitive and entertaining, and after all he's accomplished at featherweight, it would be fair to give him a shot at redemption.
Poirier, meanwhile, is riding a brutal knockout loss to Justin Gaethje and is currently well out of the title picture. After that setback, he's as short on options as Holloway is and will be hard-pressed to find any realistic fights that are bigger than a trilogy with the Hawaiian.
Erin Blanchfield vs. Grasso-Shevchenko Winner
After her Singapore win over Taila Santos, who very nearly won the UFC women's flyweight belt last year, Erin Blanchfield is 6-0 in the UFC with wins over two former title challengers.
That should be more than enough to push her into her own shot at the belt.
The flyweight title will next be up for grabs on September 16, when champion Alexa Grasso defends against former pound-for-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko, who she submitted in a massive upset earlier this year.
Any number of outcomes could result in Blanchfield having to wait for a shot at the winner. If Shevchenko wins her rematch with Grasso, for example, the UFC may opt to book an immediate tie-breaker between the two stars. A big win from Rose Namajunas or Manon Fiorot, who will fight on September 2, could also complicate things for Blanchfield.
However, if Grasso and Shevchenko's upcoming rematch ends decisively, and neither Fiorot nor Namajunas makes a massive statement earlier in the month, Blanchfield should be next up.
Anthony Smith vs. Nikita Krylov
Anthony Smith's decision win over Ryan Spann was dubious. However, it is a win all the same, and when he is healed up from the beating he took from Spann in the second round of their bout, he can look forward to an offer to fight another top-ranked contender.
Our pick is No. 6 contender Nikita Krylov, who is on the ever shortening list of ranked light heavyweights Smith has yet to fight.
Krylov is riding three straight wins, which have gotten him closer to a title shot than he has ever been. However, with a queue of contenders awaiting the opportunity to fight for the belt, Krylov will likely need to win once or twice more before getting the chance himself.
He would probably leap at the chance to fight Smith, who is one of the bigger names in the weight class, and even after all of his wars in the Octagon, remains one of the division's best fighters.
It's a matchup that's definitely worthy of a pay-per-view main card, and it could easily co-headline a Fight Night.
Giga Chikadze vs. Yair Rodriguez
Giga Chikadze's decision win over Alex Caceres separated him from a tough loss to Calvin Kattar well over a year-and-a-half ago.
Now that he's back in the win column, he knows exactly what he wants next: a fight with former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.
Chikadze, from the country of Georgia, called for a matchup with Mexico's Rodriguez in a post-fight interview with the UFC.
"I want to fight on the PPV card in December," he said. "... I want to compete against El Pantera Yair Rodriguez."
It was a very ambitious call-out, as Rodriguez is one of the division's most elite fighters. However, the Mexican striker is coming off a tough loss to Volkanovski and is due for a bit of a step down. Any number of featherweight contenders would make sense for his next fight, and that includes Chikadze.
It's a great matchup on paper, and it would tell us a lot about where both guys truly belong in the crowded featherweight rankings.