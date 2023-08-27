NBA Fans Troll Rudy Gobert, France After 2023 FIBA World Cup Elimination by Latvia

AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

It turns out Rudy Gobert's first career three-pointer in France's exhibition game was the high point of the country's 2023 FIBA World Cup experience.

The French team was officially eliminated from the tournament with an 88-86 loss to Latvia on Sunday. They have lost each of their first two games in group play, starting with a 30-point defeat against Canada on Friday.

This is a stunning turn of events after France took home the bronze medal in each of the past two FIBA World Cup tournaments. The Blues are currently the fifth-ranked team in the FIBA standings; Latvia is 29th and making its first appearance in the World Cup.

Gobert, a three-time NBA All-Star, was virtually a non-factor on offense in the game. He had nine points, attempted just one field goal and committed four fouls in 26 minutes.

Needless to say, there was a lot of trolling done at Gobert's expense after he failed to lead France out of the group stage.

This is a tournament Gobert will almost certainly want to forget. He started the World Cup with eight points, nine rebounds and was minus-17 in the 95-65 loss to Canada, but at least in the Canadians are one of the best teams in the world.

The fourth quarter was a complete mess for the French team. They were outscored 26-12 to squander a 12 point lead over the final 10 minutes. Rolands Šmits made two free throws after being fouled by Gobert with 37 seconds remaining to put Lavia ahead 87-86.

France's last field goal was Gobert's dunk with 3:27 remaining. The team went 0-of-6 from the field after that.