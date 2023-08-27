X

    NBA Fans Troll Rudy Gobert, France After 2023 FIBA World Cup Elimination by Latvia

    Adam WellsAugust 27, 2023

    France center Rudy Gobert (27) drives against Latvia forward Andrejs Grazulis (24), left, and guard Dairis Bertans (9) during the Basketball World Cup group H match between France and Latvia at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
    AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

    It turns out Rudy Gobert's first career three-pointer in France's exhibition game was the high point of the country's 2023 FIBA World Cup experience.

    The French team was officially eliminated from the tournament with an 88-86 loss to Latvia on Sunday. They have lost each of their first two games in group play, starting with a 30-point defeat against Canada on Friday.

    This is a stunning turn of events after France took home the bronze medal in each of the past two FIBA World Cup tournaments. The Blues are currently the fifth-ranked team in the FIBA standings; Latvia is 29th and making its first appearance in the World Cup.

    Gobert, a three-time NBA All-Star, was virtually a non-factor on offense in the game. He had nine points, attempted just one field goal and committed four fouls in 26 minutes.

    Needless to say, there was a lot of trolling done at Gobert's expense after he failed to lead France out of the group stage.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Rudy Gobert had one bucket and was a -5. France is now toast.<br><br>ROUGH World Cup for him, man

    Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

    Rudy Gobert, a couple of months ago: "The end goal is to win the gold medal." <br><br>France just got eliminated in the Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup after two games.

    Lyle Farly (Nuggets) 🃏 @DenverNuggetsF6

    Gobert isnt even worth $10 mil a season smh. Hes just a big body, not a ball player

    McG @MatthewMcGovern

    Rudy Gobert's legacy <a href="https://t.co/UrqRRkyh1H">https://t.co/UrqRRkyh1H</a>

    Jaime♎️ @Jaysaking0

    Nah Rudy Gobert might be one of the most disrespected Big Men in modern basketball history😭 <a href="https://t.co/frAcUT9G5O">https://t.co/frAcUT9G5O</a>

    Lucas @LucasBalti

    No team with Rudy Gobert as their center will ever prosper <a href="https://t.co/9nPqOogzRr">https://t.co/9nPqOogzRr</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Can't believe a team led by Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nic Batum flamed out in a basketball tournament, gonna need some time to digest this.

    This is a tournament Gobert will almost certainly want to forget. He started the World Cup with eight points, nine rebounds and was minus-17 in the 95-65 loss to Canada, but at least in the Canadians are one of the best teams in the world.

    The fourth quarter was a complete mess for the French team. They were outscored 26-12 to squander a 12 point lead over the final 10 minutes. Rolands Šmits made two free throws after being fouled by Gobert with 37 seconds remaining to put Lavia ahead 87-86.

    France's last field goal was Gobert's dunk with 3:27 remaining. The team went 0-of-6 from the field after that.