John Cena, Seth Rollins vs. Imperium Announced for WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

With John Cena's return to WWE scheduled for the Sept. 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it's safe to assume the show will serve as a set up for the just-announced tag match he will take part in at the India premium live event.

WWE announced on Sunday that Cena will be teaming up with world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at the WWE Superstar Spectacle on Sept. 8.

WWE previously reported om Aug. 21 Cena would be making his return to the company for the first time since WrestleMania 39.

WWE has a cluster of shows in a short period of time that it has to promote. Payback takes place on Sept. 2 with five total matches announced thus far.

Rollins may not be world heavyweight champion by the time he teams up with Cena. He is defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback.

This is the second title match taking place at the Superstar Spectacle. The Indus Sher duo of Sanga and Veer, accompanied by Jinder Mahal, will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed tag team championships.

The Sept. 8 event will also be the second Superstar Spectacle event, but the first in front of a live crowd. The inaugural one aired on Jan. 26, 2021, India's Republic Day, and was taped at the Thunderdome.

This will be Cena's third match since Dec. 30, 2022. He previously teamed with Owens to defeat Zayn and Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown.

The Leader of the Cenation kicked off the first night of WrestleMania 39. He lost to Austin Theory in a bout for the United States title.

