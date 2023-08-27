Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas Lose to Angola for 2nd Loss at FIBA World Cup 2023

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Angola's dreams of reaching the second round of the FIBA World Cup aren't dashed just yet.

Gerson Gonçalves scored a team-high 17 points to lead five Angola players in double figures as they earned an 80-70 win over the Philippines.

Gerson Domingos (15 points), Bruno Fernando (14 points), Silvio de Sousa (10 points) and Jilson Bango (10 points) were also in double figures.

Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 21 points for Gilas Pilipinas but struggled mightily with his shot, finishing just 7-of-22 from the field. He was the only player in double figures for the Philippines as he took more than a third of his team's 63 shots.

The loss guarantees the Philippines will not be advancing to the second round of the World Cup and comes as a disappointment given the country was ranked higher than Angola coming into the event.

Angola will have a chance at advancing if it can get by the Dominican Republic in their group stage finale. The Dominicans earned a shocking victory over Italy on Sunday to all but lock themselves into the next round.

The Philippines will close out group play against Italy.