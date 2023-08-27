Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas Lose to Angola for 2nd Loss at FIBA World Cup 2023

Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas Lose to Angola for 2nd Loss at FIBA World Cup 2023August 27, 2023
Angola's dreams of reaching the second round of the FIBA World Cup aren't dashed just yet.
Gerson Gonçalves scored a team-high 17 points to lead five Angola players in double figures as they earned an 80-70 win over the Philippines.
Gerson Domingos (15 points), Bruno Fernando (14 points), Silvio de Sousa (10 points) and Jilson Bango (10 points) were also in double figures.
Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 21 points for Gilas Pilipinas but struggled mightily with his shot, finishing just 7-of-22 from the field. He was the only player in double figures for the Philippines as he took more than a third of his team's 63 shots.
The loss guarantees the Philippines will not be advancing to the second round of the World Cup and comes as a disappointment given the country was ranked higher than Angola coming into the event.
Angola will have a chance at advancing if it can get by the Dominican Republic in their group stage finale. The Dominicans earned a shocking victory over Italy on Sunday to all but lock themselves into the next round.
The Philippines will close out group play against Italy.