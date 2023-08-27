FIBA World Cup 2023: Monday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

FIBA World Cup 2023: Monday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and PredictionsAugust 27, 2023
The United States and Spain continue group play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup along with 14 other teams on Monday.
The Americans and Spaniards are viewed as two of the favorites to win the competition, and their paths to the title got a bit easier after France was eliminated from title contention on Sunday.
Anthony Edwards and the USA will face Greece in a battle of the two victorious sides from Group C's first two contests.
Spain takes on Brazil in a Group G matchup that pits two teams against each other who won by 30+ points on Saturday.
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are among the other teams in action on Monday across venues in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.
Monday Schedule
China vs. South Sudan (-8.5) (4 a.m. ET)
Venezuela (-7.5) vs. Cape Verde (4 a.m. ET)
New Zealand (-7.5) vs. Jordan (4:45 a.m. ET)
Ivory Coast (-6.5) vs. Iran (5:45 a.m. ET)
Georgia vs. Slovenia (-6.5) (7:30 a.m. ET)
Puerto Rico vs. Serbia (-18.5) (8 a.m. ET)
Greece vs. United States (-22.5) (8:40 a.m. ET)
Brazil vs. Spain (-10.5) (9:30 a.m. ET)
All games can be live-streamed on ESPN+.
Predictions against the spread in bold.
Greece vs. United States
The United States can advance to the second round with a win over Greece.
Edwards, Paolo Banchero and Co. cruised past New Zealand in its opener, and a double-digit point win over Greece is expected on Monday.
Greece has a member of the Antetokounmpo family on its roster, but it is not superstar Giannis. His brother Thanasis is the most notable player on the Greece roster to any NBA fans.
Greece produced a double-digit win of its own over Jordan on Saturday, but it will be hard for it to reach the 92-point mark again versus a collection of NBA stars.
Banchero starred in the USA's opening win with 21 points. Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Miles Bridges or another star could go off for the Americans against Greece.
The expectation is that the Americans come close to covering the 22.5-point spread, no matter who features in the starring role.
A win clinches a spot in the second round ahead of the easiest group-stage game on paper against Jordan on Wednesday.
Brazil vs. Spain
Spain should be viewed as the top European contender after France's shocking early elimination.
The Spaniards opened their World Cup campaign with a 30-point victory Ivory Coast. A win over Brazil secures their position in the second round.
Spain has not finished lower than sixth at the World Cup over the last 20 years, and it should beat Brazil to top Group G.
Willy and Juancho Hernangomez are the most notable players on the Spanish roster. Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba are the other NBA players within the squad.
Brazil has two former NBA players in Raul Neto and Bruno Caboclo on its roster. Caboclo had 16 points and seven rebounds in the opening win over Iran.
Brazil will struggle to reach the 100-point mark for the second straight game, and it may even find it difficult to stay within single digits of a well-oiled Spanish squad that could use Monday's game as a chance to make a bit of a statement that it is the favorite to win it all with France out.
