FIBA World Cup 2023: Monday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

0 of 3

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The United States and Spain continue group play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup along with 14 other teams on Monday.

The Americans and Spaniards are viewed as two of the favorites to win the competition, and their paths to the title got a bit easier after France was eliminated from title contention on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards and the USA will face Greece in a battle of the two victorious sides from Group C's first two contests.

Spain takes on Brazil in a Group G matchup that pits two teams against each other who won by 30+ points on Saturday.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are among the other teams in action on Monday across venues in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.