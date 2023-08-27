USA vs. Greece: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The United States face their toughest test in the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage on Monday against Greece.

The Americans passed their first test in the Philippines on Saturday, as they beat New Zealand by 25 points.

Greece comes into the Group C matchup off a 20-point victory of its own. The European side downed Jordan by 21 points.

Greece is expected to accompany the United States into the second group stage that determines the eight quarterfinalists. The Greeks finished 11th, ninth and 11th in the last three World Cups.

Even though Greece could be the USA's biggest competition in Group C, it is still a 22.5-point underdog against one of the pre-tournament favorites.

USA vs. Greece Info

Date: Monday, August 28

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Game Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread: United States (-22.5)

Over/Under: 178.5

Money Line: United States (-4500; bet $4,500 to win $100), Greece (+1300; bet $100 to win $1,300)

Preview

The Americans are expected to cruise through the group stage with three wins, no matter who the opponents are.

Greece should provide some competition for a half, or three quarters, before the Americans pull away. That is at least the hope for the Americans on Monday inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

The USA followed that game plan against New Zealand in the Group C opener. The Americans held a one-point lead after the first quarter and went into halftime with a nine-point advantage.

The lead ballooned to 18 points by the end of the third quarter and the USA did not face much of a threat from the Kiwis.

A similar path to victory is expected on Monday, and on top of that, the Americans should use the game to get their top stars going. Only Paolo Banchero recorded more than 15 points against New Zealand.

Anthony Edwards, who starred in the World Cup build-up games, had 14 points in the opener and Jalen Brunson chipped in 10 from his starting point guard role.

A higher-scoring performance from Edwards would be a nice step forward in progression for the USA as it builds into the rhythm of tournament play.

A win over Greece should allow the Americans to rotate the minutes of Edwards and other star players since the Group C finale comes against Jordan, who is viewed as the weakest team in the group.

Greece would have been a bigger threat to the USA if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the roster. His brother, Thanasis, is the only NBA player on the Greek roster.

The majority of the Greek players ply their trades in the Greek league with Olympiacos and Panathinaikos. Guard Giannoulis Larentzakis, who scored 19 points against Jordan, is the player the Americans need to focus on most on the defensive end.

