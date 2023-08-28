2023 NFL Roster Cuts: Predicting the Biggest Names Who Could Hit the Market

0 of 8

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The 2023 NFL preseason is over, and teams now face the difficult task of trimming rosters down to 53 players. The threshold must be reached by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, though we're sure to see a fair bit of roster movement after the deadline.



As is always the case, a few notable names will reach the waiver wire or open market in the coming days, though some of them won't be unemployed for long.



Factors like player health, recent production, changes in positional depth and salary-cap implications can lead a team to part with a player who has previously been in the spotlight—either on the field or early on draft weekend.



After digging through rosters and diving into contract and cap situations, we've highlighted some of the biggest names who may soon be available and, perhaps, where they might end up next.

