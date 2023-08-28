2023 NFL Roster Cuts: Predicting the Biggest Names Who Could Hit the MarketAugust 28, 2023
2023 NFL Roster Cuts: Predicting the Biggest Names Who Could Hit the Market
The 2023 NFL preseason is over, and teams now face the difficult task of trimming rosters down to 53 players. The threshold must be reached by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, though we're sure to see a fair bit of roster movement after the deadline.
As is always the case, a few notable names will reach the waiver wire or open market in the coming days, though some of them won't be unemployed for long.
Factors like player health, recent production, changes in positional depth and salary-cap implications can lead a team to part with a player who has previously been in the spotlight—either on the field or early on draft weekend.
After digging through rosters and diving into contract and cap situations, we've highlighted some of the biggest names who may soon be available and, perhaps, where they might end up next.
Johnathan Abram, S, New Orleans Saints
Safety Johnathan Abram is probably best known for being a first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, but he was a full-time starter in 2020 and 2021.
The 26-year-old is now on his fourth team. He spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks in 2022 before joining the New Orleans Saints this offseason. There's a good chance he'll be seeking Team No. 5 in the coming days.
The reality is that the Saints aren't desperate for safety depth, with starters Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu, plus veteran J.T. Gray and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Howden, in the fold. Abram would be a backup at best, and New Orleans may find more value in releasing him.
The Saints have $8.6 million million in cap space, and releasing the Mississippi State product would save another $1.2 million.
A team that might be able to use Abram is the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals. While they aren't publicly tanking, they have started to move veteran pieces to clear cap space. Safety Isaiah Simmons and offensive lineman Josh Jones were both recently dealt.
With Simmons out, and Budda Baker lingering as a potential trade chip, Arizona needs safety depth a lot more than a team like New Orleans does. The Cardinals aren't expected to be very good either and could take a flier on Abram to see if he can be a part of their rebuild.
La'el Collins, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
Offensive line depth is important, and the Cincinnati Bengals may hang onto La'el Collins because of it.
The 30-year-old suffered multiple torn ligaments in his left knee in late December, opened camp on the physically unable to perform list and is likely eyeing a backup role behind left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right tackle Jonah Williams.
Collins also struggled during his first season with Cincinnati, tallying eight penalties and five sacks allowed, per Pro Football Focus.
The Bengals could keep the LSU product by placing him on the reserve/PUP list, but they could also save $7.7 million in 2023 cap space by releasing him outright. With extensions due for quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Tee Higgins, that saving could be huge.
If Collins does depart Cincinnati, the New York Jets would be wise to take a look at him. The Jets will be trying to protect a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers this season, and with Mekhi Becton recently named the starting right tackle, depth will be important.
Injuries have been a continuous problem for Becton, who has appeared in only 15 games since being a 2020 first-round pick. Collins might not be available to start the season, but he could provide insurance for the stretch run.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs used a first-round pick on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 draft, and the running back has started 29 games for the defending champions.
However, the 24-year-old has struggled with consistency issues and injuries, and he lost the starting job to Isiah Pacheco last season. With Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, La'Mical Perine and undrafted rookie Deneric Prince in camp, his spot has become shaky at best.
Poor preseason performance has not helped Edwards-Helaire's cause. He averaged less than 3.0 yards per carry in his first two preseason appearances and carried once for minus-three yards in Saturday's preseason finale.
The LSU product doesn't play special teams and would provide $865,726 in cap savings if released. That's not much, but it's something for a team that is currently over the cap.
The Saints could provide Edwards-Helaire with a landing spot. New Orleans has Jamaal Williams, but Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games. Kendre Miller suffered a knee injury in the preseason opener, though the Saints are optimistic that the rookie will be ready for Week 1.
New Orleans visited with free agent Kareem Hunt this offseason, and it could view Edwards-Helaire as an alternative insurance policy if he is let go.
Christian Kirksey, LB, Houston Texans
Linebacker Christian Kirksey was a 17-game starter for the Houston Texans in each of the past two seasons. However, that was under the old regime and before the team added Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton to its linebacker corps.
Kirksey missed time early in training camp with a hamstring injury and fell behind Blake Cashman on Houston's preliminary preseason depth chart.
New head coach DeMeco Ryans may also not be happy with the inconsistencies he showed last season. Though the 30-year-old did play 97 percent of the defensive snaps, he was also credited with 10 missed tackles. He's missed at least eight tackles in each of the past three seasons.
The rebuilding Texans aren't exactly in win-now mode, and releasing Kirksey would save $5.3 million in cap space.
If the Iowa product does hit the open market, a return to the Cleveland Browns could make a lot of sense. While he has no ties to the current coaching staff, he spent the first six years of his career there.
The Browns also have a need at linebacker after Jacob Phillips suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. They lost multiple linebackers to injury in 2022 and will likely be looking for ways to solidify their depth shortly after Tuesday's deadline.
Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings recently parted with one former first-round disappointment, sending N'Keal Harry packing before their preseason finale. Another could soon be on the way out.
Wideout Jalen Reagor hasn't accomplished a ton on the field, appearing in 45 games with 24 starts and a mere 799 receiving yards. As a 2020 first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, though, he has spent some time in the spotlight.
Minnesota gave the 24-year-old a chance to revive his career last season, but he served primarily as a punt returner and caught just eight passes. Special teams value could allow him to stick, but the Vikings could also consider other options for punt returns, such as Ty Chandler or undrafted rookie Thayer Thomas.
Releasing Regoar would save nothing against the cap but would free up a roster spot for someone better suited to be a part of Minnesota's future. And with Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter, T.J. Hockenson and others set to be 2024 free agents, the Vikings should have an eye on their future.
If Reagor is released, the Indianapolis Colts might be willing to take a flier on him. Head coach Shane Steichen was Philly's offensive coordinator in 2021, and the Colts lack receiver depth behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.
Amik Robertson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson has appeared in 35 games since being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He made seven of his nine career starts last season and had his best season as a pro—allowing an opposing passer rating below 100 for the first time.
There are two reasons why the 25-year-old could be on the way out, though. For starters, he's a product of the former regime, and Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have been busy turning over the roster this offseason.
Secondly, Las Vegas has added a lot to its cornerback room. Marcus Peters and rookie Jakorian Bennett headline a group that also includes free-agent addition Brandon Facyson and Duke Shelley, plus starting nickel corner Nate Hobbs.
Robertson is entering the final year of his contract, and ending the commitment early would save Las Vegas $1 million in cap space.
If the Louisiana Tech product is released, the Colts would become a logical landing spot for him. Indianapolis has a solid nickel corner in Kenny Moore II, but it doesn't have much proven depth at corner.
The Colts also employ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who held the same position and coached Robertson with the Raiders in 2021.
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders may keep tight end Logan Thomas simply because they don't have much else at the position. John Bates and Cole Turner combined for just 16 receptions a season ago, and the team will want to provide second-year quarterback Sam Howell with a security blanket.
If a viable veteran alternative becomes available, though, Thomas could be out.
Injuries have been an issue for him over the past two years, with a torn ACL and a calf injury limiting him to 20 games. He dealt with another calf injury earlier this month, which caused Washington to exercise caution.
"The thing that we've gotta be aware of is just he is an older guy. He is coming off an injury," head coach Ron Rivera said, per Adam Schultz of FanNation.
The Commanders have $10.4 million in cap space, but releasing Thomas would save another $6.9 million. Washington will have to weigh the value of a 32-year-old, oft-injured player against the flexibility to add talent after cuts and ahead of the trade deadline.
If Thomas makes his way to the market, the Raiders could be interested. Las Vegas has already parted with tight end O.J. Howard, and pass-game coordinator Scott Turner was Washington's offensive coordinator in 2020—the only season in which Thomas has topped 500 receiving yards.
Cade York, K, Cleveland Browns
The Browns continue to insist they're happy with second-year kicker Cade York, who handled all of the kicking duties, aside from one Corey Bojorquez kickoff, as a rookie.
"We have a lot of confidence in him going into the season," general manager Andrew Berry said during Saturday's preseason broadcast (h/t ESPN's Jake Trotter).
The Browns will have confidence in the 2022 fourth-round pick until they don't—and until they have a viable replacement on the roster. Cleveland's confidence has to be wearing thin already.
York flashed a big leg as a rookie but was inconsistent, making just 75 percent of his field-goal attempts and 94.6 percent of his point-after tries. He's been worse this preseason. He missed a potential game-winner in both the second and third preseason games, missed an extra point on Saturday and had a potential game-winner against the Chiefs blocked.
If the Browns add a veteran like, say, free agent Robbie Gould, the 22-year-old could be on the way out.
If that happens, the San Francisco 49ers might take a flier on York. Kickers Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez are both injured, which might prompt San Francisco to bring back Gould ahead of Week 1.
"I'm sure everyone's a possibility," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.