Where Every NBA Team Will Be Worse In 2023-24

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

It's exceptionally rare for any NBA team to take nothing but steps forward in every aspect of the game from one season to the next.

Even if a roster stays almost entirely the same in terms of the names on it, someone (or a few someones) are bound to decline in some way or another.

More obvious examples include the teams that may be rebuilding or those that traded players who help in one area for those who help in another.

In today's era of almost constant player movement, teams are almost constantly in flux.

So, for this exercise, we're going to look at one area or aspect in which every team in the league might be worse in 2023-24.