5-Star DL Prospect David Stone Commits to Oklahoma Over Miami, More

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to enter the SEC with a catalyst on the defensive line.

David Stone Jr, a five-star defensive line recruit in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to play for Oklahoma Saturday.

Stone is ranked as the 10th overall player nationally, the third best defensive line prospect in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Florida. He currently plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL but is from Oklahoma City and played his first two seasons with Del City High School in Oklahoma.

He recorded 50 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback pressures in his junior season with IMG Academy

Stone stands at 6'4" and weighs 275-lbs. He had 34 scholarship offers and had made visits to Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. He joins a Sooners class that has 22 commits, two-five star recruits and is currently ranked as the 11th-best class in the nation.

He will join the Sooners program in their first season in the SEC as they depart from the Big-12 Conference and beefing up the defense will be crucial in that conference. The team's defense was ranked 99th in the nation in 2022 by CollegeFootballReference.com and that would have been second-worst in the SEC that season.