Oleksandr Usyk Says He's Ready to Fight Tyson Fury 'Tomorrow' After Daniel Dubois Win

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

It did not take long for Oleksandr Usyk to look towards his next fight after defeating Daniel Dubois.

The Ukrainian fighter defeated the British Dubois in the ninth round Saturday, retaining his three heavyweight titles in the process. After the match, he professed his appreciation for the Ukrainian military and then got down to business.

Usyk declared that he wanted his fight against Tyson Fury and he wanted it sooner rather than later.

The matchup between the two would be one for the ages. Usyk is a career 21-0 with 13 knockouts while Fury is 33-0-1 with 24 knockouts. It has been rumored that the two could have a fight in the works in December, but that would have been dependent on Usyk beating Dubois and Fury taking down Francis Ngannou in October.

With Usyk's work out of the way, his declaration of wanting the fight with Fury means that it is likely coming sooner rather than later. The matchup would determine the undisputed heavyweight champion as Fury holds the WBC belt while Usyk holds down the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The two were looking into a fight this past April but talks over logistics put it on hiatus. It appears that the desire to have the bout still exists on Usyk's end.