Biggest Overreactions from Fantasy Football Managers After 2023 NFL Preseason

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Current ADP: 8.10

With one 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown, Khalil Herbert jumped up a full round in fantasy football drafts. Ther day before the Bears' preseason opener against the Colts, he was being drafted as the 10th pick in the ninth round.

The Chicago running back took the simple screen pass to the house in a brief cameo with the first unit in the preseason opener.

It was a good play to be sure, but it's also the only explanation for Herbert's rise up draft boards. One explosive play against the Titans in the first week of the preseason shouldn't have that much sway over someone's draft stock.

The reality is that the 25-year-old might take over the No. 1 role, but it's not a position that's primed for fantasy success. For one, Justin Fields is going to sap some of the rushing production and red-zone rushing attempts.

The quarterback had 25 red-zone carries with five touchdowns, while D'Onta Foreman had 32 for the Panthers and scored another five times.

Herbert will likely be the leading pass-catching back, but it's unclear how big a role that will be. David Montgomery was the most-targeted back in the passing game last season with just 40 targets.

Add in fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson—our pick for the back with the best power in the 2023 draft class—and this is a really crowded backfield for an offense that may not be good this season.