Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles Lead USA to 4x100 Golds at 2023 World Championships

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The United States swept the men's and women's 4x100-meter relays at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The men crossed the finish line in 37.38 seconds. Noah Lyles blew past the field over the final 100 meters, with Italy and Jamaica earning silver and bronze, respectively.

Sha'Carri Richardson ran the anchor leg for the United States in the women's relay and sailed ahead of Jamaica's Shericka Jackson as Team USA posted a championship-record time of 41.03 seconds.

Jonathan Gault of LetsRun.com noted this is the first time since 2007 the U.S. has pulled off a 4x100 double in the World Championships or Summer Olympics.

For Lyles and Richardson, the victories add to a big week.

Lyles claimed gold in the 100 and 200 meters. The 26-year-old very nearly called his shot after telling Sean McAlister of Olympics.com he expected to win individual golds in the 100 and 200 before helping Team USA break the 4x100 record. The United States fell short of the record mark (36.84), so he'll have to content himself with only winning three golds.

Richardson, meanwhile, gained a measure of redemption by earning her first world title in the 100 meters, having failed to qualify altogether for the 2022 World Championships. She dethroned Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and set a championship record (10.65 seconds) in the process.

"All the heavy hitters were going to bring their 'A' game, so it helped me pull out my best 'A' game, as well," she told reporters of her triumph. "I'm next to living legends. It feels remarkable."

When it comes to the sprinting events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Team USA's early forecast couldn't look much better based on the results in Budapest.