FIBA World Cup 2023: Sunday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

All 32 teams have a game under their belt at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, but half of the field will compete in their second group game Sunday.

Australia, Canada, France, Lithuania and Germany are some of the top medal hopefuls who will be in action Sunday, as they look to move closer to the next round of the tournament.

Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey made their FIBA World Cup debuts for Canada and Australia, respectively, on Friday, and they will look to build on their spectacular performances Sunday.

Here is a complete look at the schedule and point spreads for Sunday's World Cup slates, along with predictions for which teams will prevail.

2023 FIBA World Cup Schedule—Sunday Aug. 27 (All Times ET)

Group A: Dominican Republic vs. Italy (-5.5) (4 a.m.)

Group E: Germany vs. Australia (-3.5) (4:30 a.m.)

Group D: Egypt vs. Montenegro (-18) (4:45 a.m.)

Group H: Lebanon vs. Canada (-38.5) (5:45 a.m.)

Group A: Angola vs. Philippines (-7) (8 a.m.)

Group E: Japan vs. Finland (-10.5) (8:10 a.m.)

Group D: Mexico vs. Lithuania (-15.5) (8:30 a.m.)

Group H: Latvia vs. France (-12.5) (9:30 a.m.)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Live Stream: All games available on ESPN+

Three of Sunday's five games have single-digit point spreads, creating some potential for upsets on the third day of FIBA World Cup action.

Arguably the biggest upset of the tournament thus far occurred on the first day when Canada decimated France by a 95-65 score.

Canada has usually disappointed on the international stage despite developing plenty of top-flight talent, but this year's squad could finally be the one that medals in a major competition.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated a French team that won bronze at each of the past two FIBA World Cups, finishing with 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists:

SGA and the Canadian team are the biggest favorites on Sunday's scheduled at -38.5 against Lebanon, and they should have little issue cruising to a second straight win.

The pressure will be on France to turn things around quickly after Friday's performance, and they will have a tricky matchup against a Latvian team that started with a 109-70 drubbing of Lebanon.

France will need significantly more out of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert after he finished with just eight points and nine rebounds against Canada, and assuming that happens, France should get back on track.

The smallest line on Sunday's slate is 3.5 points in favor of Australia against Germany, both of whom are off to 1-0 starts.

Veteran guard Patty Mills erupted for 25 points in The Boomers' opening win over Finland, and Giddey finished just shy of a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists:

Germany is a team stacked with NBA talent, including Moritz and Franz Wagner, Dennis Schröder and Daniel Theis, so they have the horses to pull off the minor upset over Australia, but Giddey's all-around play will be enough to push the Aussies to a 2-0 mark.

The second-closest line of the day is Italy being installed as only a 5.5-point favorite against a Dominican Republic team that has never finished better than 12th at the FIBA World Cup.

This year's Dominican team is different from past iterations due to the presence of Timberwolves superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who went off for 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Philippines on Friday:

Although KAT will need some help from his teammates, he is by far the best player between the Dominican Republic and Italy, and he will lead the Dominicans to another huge victory.

Look for Lithuania, Montenegro, the Philippines and Finland to win the other four games as fairly substantial favorites.

