    UFC's Korean Zombie Retires After Knockout Loss to Max Holloway at Fight Night Event

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: (R-L) 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung of South Korea punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
    Chan Sung Jung, better known to fight fans as The Korean Zombie, announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 36 following a loss to Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on Saturday.

    Jung, who lost to Holloway by third-round knockout, left his gloves in the middle of the Octagon, which is symbolic of retirement:

    Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, The Korean Zombie made it official in his post-fight interview, saying: "I'm gonna stop fighting. I always aim to be champion. I'm not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth. I really believed I could beat him. I don't think I have the opportunity anymore."

