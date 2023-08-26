UFC's Korean Zombie Retires After Knockout Loss to Max Holloway at Fight Night Event

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Chan Sung Jung, better known to fight fans as The Korean Zombie, announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 36 following a loss to Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on Saturday.

Jung, who lost to Holloway by third-round knockout, left his gloves in the middle of the Octagon, which is symbolic of retirement:

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, The Korean Zombie made it official in his post-fight interview, saying: "I'm gonna stop fighting. I always aim to be champion. I'm not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth. I really believed I could beat him. I don't think I have the opportunity anymore."

