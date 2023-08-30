Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2023 Roster Cuts

Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2023 Roster CutsAugust 30, 2023
The NFL's annual cutdown to 53-man rosters is simultaneously the best and worst day of the year. In either case, specific decisions serve as tells.
Some players, who originally found themselves on the roster bubble or were long shots, play their way into a spot.
"I feel like this is the best opportunity I've had in my five years of playing, honestly, where there was no politics, there was no anything," Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson said after impressing during training camp and signing a new two-year deal, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. "Everybody gets a shot, everybody gets a chance, and when I got my chance I ran with it.
Others have their hopes and dreams of playing in the NFL dashed. It's a brutal day.
At the same time, these moves inform what teams plan to do in certain situations.
What positions carry extra numbers? Did someone unexpected get released? What areas still need to be addressed?
These are just three questions to ask when looking at the newly minted rosters to provide answers and a better understanding of how and why each organization built their lineups.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have entered a full-blown rebuild.
The team already traded away recent draft picks Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones. The decision to cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy is the canary in the coal mine to show that this squad isn't overly serious about winning games this fall.
McCoy took the majority of first-team reps throughout the spring and training camp since Kyler Murray is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last December. With Murray starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, the Cardinals may start the newly acquired Josh Dobbs under center for the first four games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dobbs has been with the team for exactly five days. The 28-year-old does have a working knowledge of the offense thanks to his time together with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing as members of the Cleveland Browns. But the lack of familiarity with his teammates and inability to establish any kind of rapport are a recipe for disaster.
Atlanta Falcons
By releasing offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, the Atlanta Falcons made two big decisions.
First, the Falcons chose to move on from a 2021 third-round draft pick who started 16 games as a rookie, although he did spend all of last year on injured reserve. By doing so, the Falcons are effectively moving second-round rookie Matthew Bergeron into the starting lineup as their new left guard.
"With all the moves that we've made, you've got to do what's best for the team," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Sunday when asked about the Mayfield move. "You give everybody opportunities. It doesn't mean that guys can't go other places and have great careers, but we've got to do what's best for this team. That's what guides us. We try to be fair and objective."
Bergeron's path parallels the start of Mayfield's NFL career. Both were offensive tackle converts who were expected to immediately produce. The Falcons hope the latest case is more successful than the first.
Baltimore Ravens
At 30 years old, running back Melvin Gordon III has reached the point where his value to teams is rapidly declining. This become evident when the Baltimore Ravens chose to keep undrafted free agent Keaton Mitchell as their fourth running back instead of Gordon.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection's career may be coming to a close. The Denver Broncos cut Gordon last November. The veteran spent the rest of the season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Now, he failed to make the Ravens roster.
Instead, the Ravens found a more explosive option in Mitchell.
J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are still ahead of the rookie on Baltimore's depth chart. However, the first two have dealt with significant injuries over the past year. Mitchell may find himself in the lineup depending on how the Ravens' primary ball-carries hold up.
Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin making the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster is easily the best news in what can be a difficult day.
While Hamlin established himself as an ascending player prior to last year's in-game collapse, the Bills prepared for the possibility of him not being medically cleared and needing more help at safety.
The team brought back veteran Jordan Poyer to rejoin Micah Hyde. Taylor Rapp also signed as a free agent after playing the previous four years with the Los Angeles Rams.
Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest after taking a direct blow to the chest during a Jan. 2 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since that postponed game, Hamlin has cleared every medical hurdle. Once cleared to resume football activities, he didn't miss a single practice and returned to playing form.
"I honestly would love to do this whole process under a rock getting myself together and then pop back out when I feel like my best," Hamlin told reporters during training camp. "But I think there's strength in going through a process in front of everybody's eyes.
Carolina Panthers
Cornerback remains a position that the Carolina Panthers must address.
The team signed veteran Troy Hill last week. The 32-year-old will play in a rotation alongside Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson. Beyond that quartet, the Panthers' secondary is thin.
Safety Jeremy Chinn can certainly cover the slot. But the Panthers need more cornerback depth after releasing Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller, Mac McCain and Mark Milton. Veteran Erik Rowe, who can also provide some positional flexibility, also got cut.
As The Athletic's Joe Person noted, the Panthers should be on the lookout for cornerback depth via the waiver wire.
Ejiro Evero's defensive approach is built upon confusion near the line of scrimmage and dropping extra bodies into coverage. Even so, the Panthers could use more bodies to not be exploited along the back end.
Chicago Bears
Three days ago, the Chicago Bears granted permission for edge-rusher Trevis Gipson to seek a trade, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Nothing materialized, and the team released Gipson at Tuesday's roster deadline.
Despite Gipson registering 10 sacks over the last two seasons, the Bears wanted more from their pass rush. The organization invested heavily in the position with the additions of Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green. Gipson fell out of favor and may be better served playing in a different scheme.
The question at this point is whether Gipson could have still helped as part of the defensive rotation. Ngakoue struggles at the point of attack. Walker and Green aren't the most explosive edge-rushers. Dominique Robinson must improve over his rookie performance. But none of it matters now because Gipson has been granted his wish to play for another team.
Cincinnati Bengals
Rookies are overtaking the Cincinnati Bengals' special teams.
Two key positions were decided Tuesday when the Bengals released veterans Drue Chrisman and Trent Taylor. As a result, Brad Robbins and Charlie Jones will step in as the Bengals' punter and punt returner, respectively.
The Bengals previously found success when undertaking a similar approach. Evan McPherson was wildly effective as a rookie kicker.
Chrisman took over punting duties from Kevin Huber late last season. Clearly, the organization wasn't happy with the position, hence why the front office drafted Robbins in this year's sixth round.
Interestingly, Taylor finished fourth in punt return yardage last season. But the Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin. Considering the emergence of Jones and fellow rookie Andrei Iosivas, Taylor's return capabilities weren't enough to justify a roster spot.
Cleveland Browns
In Deshaun Watson's first full season at quarterback, the Cleveland Browns expect to be Super Bowl contenders. As a result, the team cut ties with kicker Cade York.
Cleveland spent a fourth-round pick on York in 2022. He was the only kicker drafted last year. But he struggled mightily as a rookie, connecting on only 75 percent of his field-goal attempts and missing a pair of extra points.
York's struggles continued into this preseason, as he missed four more field goals.
The Browns couldn't wait for York to develop. They want to win now. Therefore, the 22-year-old is no longer with the team.
To replace him, the Browns traded a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, who just lost a kicking competition to Cameron Dicker.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys spent a fourth-round pick in linebacker Jabril Cox two years ago. Unfortunately, he appeared in only 16 of 34 possible games since entering the NFL, as he suffered a torn ACL midway through his rookie campaign and played only 45 defensive snaps across his first two seasons.
Despite perceived depth issues along the second line of their defense, the Cowboys chose to release Cox. That move does speak well for multiple players still on the roster.
Damone Clark solidified his standing as the starter next to Leighton Vander Esch. Devin Harper basically found himself in a competition with Cox to be a primary backup. Furthermore, the coaching staff moved safety Markquese Bell to linebacker this offseason and clearly liked his progression.
The Cowboys are still relatively young and somewhat unproven at linebacker. However, concerns at the position seem to be overblown.
Denver Broncos
Contrary to popular belief, a standout preseason doesn't automatically equate to a roster spot.
In the case of the Denver Broncos, they were relatively set at tight end based on how new head coach Sean Payton planned to proceed, to the detriment of Albert Okwuegbunam.
During the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards and touchdown. Teammates raved about his performance.
"Awesome," quarterback Jarrett Stidham told reporters. "He's big, strong, fast. He was able to display his talent. He made a lot of plays tonight."
Too little, too late. The Broncos traded Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles because they already knew who they wanted at the position with Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz.
New coaching staffs enter situations with no ties to previous players. Sometimes, they want their guys, and the decision is made despite positive signs from others.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions' decision to release impressive undrafted rookie Starling Thomas V is a good/bad situation.
To start with the bad news, the organization opened the door to a talented young player being acquired by another team. Thomas performed well throughout training camp and preseason. He also provided quality play on special teams.
If the Lions are able to re-sign the rookie to their practice squad, general manager Brad Holmes made the right move.
But something had to give. Emmanuel Moseley's activation to the roster after being on the physically unable to perform list is very good news.
The Lions overhauled their secondary this offseason. Moseley is a big part of those plans after signing a one-year, $6 million free-agent contract. The team also signed Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson before drafting Brian Branch.
The other bit of good news is the Lions' secondary should now be considered deep.
Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are extremely thin at cornerback by carrying only four at the start of the 2023 regular season.
With Eric Stokes still on the physically unable to perform list, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst must find someone else to play cornerback.
As of now, the quartet of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and seventh-round rookie Carrington Valentine are the Packers' only cornerbacks. Granted, safeties Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford can and will take some reps in slot coverage. But one more injury could spell disaster.
The Packers do have their primary outside corners and nickel ready to go. Big nickel may be employed judiciously since the team currently features five safeties. Still, the saying that a team can never have too many corners exists for a reason. Green Bay should be looking to make at least one more addition to the room.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are reshaping their defense in new head coach DeMeco Ryans' vision. As a result, they surprisingly cut veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back Desmond King II.
Kirksey managed a team-leading 217 tackles over the last two seasons, while King served as the squad's top nickel corner.
Three factors played into Kirksey's departure. A hamstring injury limited him throughout camp, Denzel Perryman is a capable veteran at middle linebacker, and the Texans saved $5.2 million by releasing him.
Injuries didn't factor into King's release, although the Texans saved $3 million more by letting him go. Tavierre Thomas should take over the full-time nickel role, and multiple defensive backs on Houston's roster have experience playing the slot as well.
Indianapolis Colts
Ultimately, the Indianapolis Colts didn't pull the trigger on a Jonathan Taylor trade. So they enter the season with a pair of injured running backs and very little depth.
Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform list and miss at least the first four games of the season. Zack Moss, meanwhile, continues to recover from a broken arm that he suffered in training camp.
As of now, the Colts' running back rotation consists of Deon Jackson and fifth-round rookie Evan Hull. General manager Chris Ballard chose to release Kenyan Drake, Jake Funk and Jason Huntley.
So, the Colts should be on the hunt for another ball-carrier to morph the squad's current duo into a manageable trio. Even if a waiver wire pickup occurs, Jackson will likely be the team's lead back until Moss is cleared to take over those duties.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Quality depth is a telltale sign when identifying the NFL's best teams. As an organization reaches the point where all of its recent draft picks aren't roster locks, it has built the kind of depth necessary to win at a highest level.
The Jacksonville Jaguars reached this stage.
Three of the Jaguars' final four picks in the 2023 draft have already been released. Safety Erick Hallett II, defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek and fullback Derek Parish may find their way to the practice squad. But general manager Trent Baalke didn't feel the need to force his picks onto the active roster.
Granted, the Jaguars did make 13 selections in this year's class. At the same time, the Jaguars know they are in position to control the AFC South. They're no longer building toward something. They already won the division. The organization's next goal is to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs' conference supremacy.
Kansas City Chiefs
Next to Damar Hamlin making a triumphant return to the Buffalo Bills roster, Justyn Ross fighting his way back from two severe injuries and earning a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs' lineup is exactly the type of story that deserves a spotlight.
Ross looked like a slam-dunk future first-round draft pick during his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Clemson Tigers. But doctors discovered the wide receiver had a congenital fusion condition in the spine that required surgery and cost him all of the 2020 campaign.
His performance during the '21 season plus previous medical concerns caused teams to not draft the talented target. Ultimately, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ross then required offseason foot surgery that cost him all of his rookie campaign.
Now finally back on the field, the 6'4", 205-pound target showed what he can do and should provide the Chiefs passing offense with even more punch. With an offense in need of young targets to step up, Ross has a great chance to be a contributor.
Las Vegas Raiders
The right side of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, specifically right guard, will look drastically different for the start of the 2023 regular season than it did at the beginning of training camp.
Alex Bars started 12 games at right guard last season. Greg Van Roten won the competition for the starting gig. Jordan Meredith claimed a backup spot. As a result, Bars is no longer with the Raiders. Neither is McClendon Curtis, whom Las Vegas signed to one of the biggest guarantees among this year's undrafted free agents.
It's safe to say the departure of a previous starter and sought-after undrafted free agent at the same position is rather shocking. The Raiders still have some positional flexibility though since Thayer Munford can play guard.
Josh McDaniels is trying to put his stamp on the team after a disappointing first season. By showing that no one is guaranteed anything, the head coach sets the tone for the rest of the team.
Los Angeles Chargers
Considering the franchise's history, kicker may be more important to the Los Angeles Chargers than any other NFL organization. So, a legitimate competition between two quality candidates can't go unnoticed, especially when it benefited the Chargers on and off the field.
Ultimately, Cameron Dicker won the job over Dustin Hopkins. Dicker was only on the roster because of an injury Hopkins suffered last season. However, the former converted 19 of 20 field-goal attempts and all 22 extra-point attempts in his 10 appearances with the team.
Dicker is nearly 10 years younger, with a salary of $870,000. He became the logical choice after a strong performance throughout training camp.
As mentioned earlier, Hopkins was traded to the Cleveland Browns, who desperately needed a new kicker after deciding to move past Cade York. The Chargers received a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in return.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams used their initial pick in the 2022 NFL draft (104th overall) to select offensive lineman Logan Bruss. Sixteen months later, he's no longer with the team.
Clearly, the Rams had plans for Bruss to be an instant starter. Unfortunately, the rookie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his second preseason contest and immediately found himself on injured reserve.
The Rams decided not to wait on his development. General manager Les Snead chose to be aggressive and build a sturdier offensive interior with the second-round selection of Steve Avila and recent acquisition of Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Avila is projected to start from Day 1, while the Rams now have better overall depth. Bruss didn't have a spot. While his selection in last year's third round will be viewed as a massive bust, the Rams made the decision to move on quickly.
Miami Dolphins
The biggest news relating to the Miami Dolphins is what didn't happen as Tuesday's roster deadline neared. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier didn't swing a deal to bring Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to South Beach.
Now, the Dolphins must move forward with their vast collection of running backs. That does not include Myles Gaskin, whom they released.
Gaskin led the Dolphins in rushing yardage during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. But he found himself stuck behind the likes of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and De'Von Achane this year.
The Dolphins did keep five running backs, although Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks outplayed Gaskin.
Considering the size of Miami's backfield, a running-back-by-committee approach will define the team's ground attack. The Dolphins always could revisit the conversation with the Colts before October's trade deadline, too.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings committed themselves to reshaping their running back room this offseason, even if an unexpected move became necessary.
The Vikings spent their seventh-round pick in April on DeWayne McBride. That initially looked like a late-round stab at a talented rusher since they still had Dalvin Cook on their roster at the time.
Cook's eventual release then opened the door and created opportunities for the rookie. McBride ran for two touchdowns this preseason.
However, last year's regular-season collegiate rushing leader didn't find himself on the Vikings' initial 53-man roster.
The Vikings are committed to Alexander Mattison as their new lead back. Ty Chandler will be the preliminary backup. Kene Nwangwu is on the roster as well, although he's dealing with a knee injury.
Minnesota may be another team looking for running back depth while sifting through the waiver wire.
New England Patriots
At one point last season, questions arose about whether the New England Patriots would be better off with quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the way. Those conversations were silly in retrospect, as the Patriots chose to release him Tuesday.
The Patriots selected Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and gave up on him surprisingly quickly even though he completed 70.7 percent of his passes in his four appearances as a rookie.
The Patriots also released rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham on Tuesday. That means Mac Jones is the only quarterback currently on the roster.
According to MassLive Sports' Karen Guregian, the Patriots want to sign both Zappe and Cunningham to their practice squad. While the NFL's new rules now allow for an emergency quarterback, New England should be in the market for a backup quarterback, although the pickings shall be slim.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are ready to push Alontae Taylor into a bigger role after releasing veteran cornerback Bradley Roby.
"Cutting costs at all cost might just cost you in the end," Roby tweeted after finding out the news.
The Saints did save $3.4 million by letting Roby go, although his release shouldn't solely be viewed as a money-saving tactic. New Orleans' defensive backfield is deep.
Last season, Roby and Taylor split a lot of playing time, with the former receiving the bulk of the reps over the slot. With Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore back to handle outside coverage duties, Taylor may now get more opportunities working over inside receivers. Ugo Amadi also has extensive experience playing nickel corner.
The Saints chose to move on from an established contributor in Roby because they still have the pieces in place to field a standout secondary.
New York Giants
The New York Giants never quite got what they expected when they selected Oshane Ximines with a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. On Tuesday, they moved on by bringing in a replacement.
Ximines managed 6.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Giants. With Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari set as the Giants' starting outside linebackers, general manager Joe Schoen went looking to improve the overall depth at edge-rusher.
The Giants sent a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for Boogie Basham and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
In some ways, Ximines and Basham are similar. Basham also hasn't produced at a high level after being a second-round pick two years ago. In fact, he managed only 4.5 sacks through his first two seasons. But Basham is a year younger than Ximines and is much thicker to play the point of attack.
New York Jets
A team cutting a rookie seventh-round draft pick shouldn't be newsworthy. But it is noteworthy when discussing the New York Jets.
As NJ.com's Andy Vasquez wrote, the Jets' decision to release tight end Zack Kuntz is "the first time [general manager Joe] Douglas hasn't kept one of his draft picks on the roster for the regular season."
The move also points toward the bigger picture.
Douglas became the Jets' general manager in 2019. He had a mess to clean up from previous general manager Mike Maccagnan. Gang Green wasn't close to competing while coming off a 4-12 campaign. The trials and tribulations faced during the Adam Gase years certainly didn't help.
But Douglas and current head coach Robert Saleh appear to have built a solid foundation. They aren't trying to squeeze everyone whom they previously liked onto the roster.
They don't need to, because the lineup is finally good enough to legitimately compete.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles typically don't invest much in the linebacker position. They signed Nicholas Morrow in free agency, but only to a one-year, $1.2 million nonguaranteed contract.
The Eagles chose to go in a completely different direction ahead of the regular season.
Morrow led the Chicago Bears defense with 116 total tackles during the 2022 campaign. His experience should have given him an inside track to one of the Eagles' starting linebacker spots.
Instead, the Eagles signed Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack after training camp started. The latter chose to retire. That means Cunningham is now slated to start next to 2022 third-round draft pick Nakobe Dean.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The continued development of rookie tight end Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward led to the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing tight end Zach Gentry.
Entering training camp, Gentry looked like a roster lock. Instead, the Steelers have been highly impressed by Washington, whom they selected with a third-round pick in April.
"He physically looks like that he has an appetite and an attitude for blocking," head coach Mike Tomlin said of Washington during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now) . "So, I'm looking forward to him being a big time help for us. And really, he's been better in the passing game through this process maybe than we anticipated, which is also a plus."
Aside from Washington's potential, Heyward is an exciting offensive weapon who's capable of playing tight end, fullback and even a little tailback. Both provide something different to make the Steelers offense more unpredictable.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were serious about Brandon Allen being their third-string quarterback since they traded Trey Lance and kept Allen on the active roster.
But Allen's spot wasn't guaranteed.
"Well, we decided our two (quarterbacks) that we were going with," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last week. "We'll see how our 53 (man roster) works out to see if we're gonna keep three (quarterbacks) or not."
The Niners ultimately chose to keep three.
Allen fits well behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. His real value may come from a potential trade if another franchise in need of a backup quarterback comes calling.
Until that occurs, the 30-year-old Allen provides quality depth and experience at the game's most important position.
Seattle Seahawks
Underdogs often capture the imaginations of fans during the preseason. Those players are always fighting an uphill battle to make an active roster, though.
In Seattle, Jake Bobo quickly became a fan favorite this preseason. He did more than enough to be one of the Seahawks' active wide receivers.
"Jake's flying pretty high right now, he's done great," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters last week. "He hasn't just done well in the few plays in the game. He's done well in practice throughout. ... He's consistent, he's tough, he's really, really smart and savvy. He's been a real factor, and he's gotten behind people too, in both games. I feel so fortunate that we got him outside of the draft."
With Dee Eskridge suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba dealing with a broken wrist, Bobo can help the Seahawks.
Bobo's 4.99-second 40-yard dash doesn't matter, because he gets good releases, runs solid routes and contributes in multiple phases.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially entering the post-Tom Brady era in 2023. As a result, the organization underwent a youth movement this offseason.
Over the last three seasons, the Buccaneers retained a veteran core around Brady to maximize the quarterback's final years. According to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are now 8.4 years younger on average at nine starting positions when comparing last year's roster and this year's projected lineup.
The organization retained 13 rookies, including six undrafted free agents—running back Sean Tucker, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, outside linebacker Markees Watts, nickel corner Christian Izien, cornerback Derrek Pitts and safety Kaevon Merriweather.
The defensive front, in particular, is much younger. The days of Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Akiem Hicks are long gone. Granted, William Gholston remains. But Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Logan Hall and YaYa Diaby are all 28 or younger.
Tennessee Titans
On paper, the Tennessee Titans have arguably the NFL's worst offensive line. So it should come as no surprise that they're throwing numbers at the problem. General manager Ran Carthon chose to retain 11 offensive linemen on his initial 53-man roster.
That does come with a caveat, though. Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games because he violated the league's gambling policy. Veteran Chris Hubbard is expected to start in Petite-Frere's place.
Beyond the projected starters, two potential surprises found their way onto the roster. As a sixth-round draft pick, rookie tackle Jaelyn Duncan wasn't guaranteed a spot. But his movement skills are obvious, and he will get a shot at displacing Hubbard at right tackle.
Xavier Newman-Johnson's play became the real eye-opener, though.
Newman-Johnson signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent from the 2022 class. He was cut last year, signed to the practice squad and worked to get activated. Now, he's capable of backing up all three interior spots.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders chose to keep seven wide receivers for their initial 53-man roster. Their approach to the position is likely twofold.
First, the Commanders could be hedging their bet as Terry McLaurin recovers from the toe injury he suffered during the preseason. Mitchell Tinsley is not a direct replacement, of course. Yet his performance earned him a spot, even as an undrafted free agent.
"I think it went pretty well," the rookie told reporters when asked about his preseason performance. "I took advantage of my opportunities when I got them, and I think I capitalized on them."
He certainly did, with six receptions for 129 yards throughout Washington's three exhibition contents.
Two years ago, Tinsley caught 87 passes for 1,402 yards in Western Kentucky's wide-open passing offense. If given the chance, he could take advantage of more opportunities in Washington.