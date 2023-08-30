Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2023 Roster Cuts

0 of 32

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The NFL's annual cutdown to 53-man rosters is simultaneously the best and worst day of the year. In either case, specific decisions serve as tells.

Some players, who originally found themselves on the roster bubble or were long shots, play their way into a spot.

"I feel like this is the best opportunity I've had in my five years of playing, honestly, where there was no politics, there was no anything," Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson said after impressing during training camp and signing a new two-year deal, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. "Everybody gets a shot, everybody gets a chance, and when I got my chance I ran with it.

Others have their hopes and dreams of playing in the NFL dashed. It's a brutal day.

At the same time, these moves inform what teams plan to do in certain situations.

What positions carry extra numbers? Did someone unexpected get released? What areas still need to be addressed?

These are just three questions to ask when looking at the newly minted rosters to provide answers and a better understanding of how and why each organization built their lineups.