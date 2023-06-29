Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere Suspended 6 Games for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is the latest NFL player to be suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

In a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Petit-Frere announced he will be suspended for six games and explained the violation was for betting on another sport while he was at the Titans' facility.

Schefter reported Wednesday there were a "handful of players" expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Petit-Frere was able to avoid the most severe punishment, but his discipline is one in a recent string of incidents that has led to questions about the league's policy.

Five players were disciplined in April for violating the gambling policy.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season. Detroit wideout Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney received season-long suspensions and must apply for reinstatement after 2023.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who is among the players facing a season-long suspension, said in a tweet on June 5 he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

ESPN's Stephen Holder noted on June 20 the league was "redoubling its efforts" to reinforce the gambling policy, including requiring all rookies to attend mandatory education sessions and have league officials make in-person visits to team facilities "to emphasize and clarify what activities are prohibited amid the rapid proliferation of sports gambling."

The main rules of the policy include not betting on the NFL; don't place any wagers from the team's facility, team hotel or when traveling for road games; don't have anyone place a bet for you; don't share inside information from a team; and don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season.

There have been seven players, including Petit-Frere, who have been suspended thus far for gambling violations since March 2022.

Petit-Frere was a third-round draft pick by the Titans last year. The Ohio State alum started all 16 games he played as a rookie.