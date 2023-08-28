Rule Changes the NBA Still Needs to Consider

1 of 6

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

NBA referees have a nightmarishly hard job. They intermittently run up and down a hardwood floor for two-plus hours while trying to keep up with the world's greatest athletes and spotting infractions of an often intricate rulebook.

Layer on top of that the fact that many of the game's best players are now actively trying to fool them throughout the game (more on that later), and it's hard to envy the task before these women and men.

Knowing how difficult the job is, the NBA should be interested in eliminating some of the bang-bang judgment calls that really aren't necessary.

One is goaltending, and basketball's international governing body, FIBA, handles those plays better than the league.

In FIBA play, defenders still aren't allowed to deflect a mid-flight ball on its way down to the hoop, but once it touches the rim, it's fair game. In other words, players from either team could swipe it off the rim or tip it in as soon as it makes contact.

When you read the rule, it sounds like it's inviting chaos. But when you actually watch some FIBA games, you find that it doesn't impact a ton of individual possessions.

And even if the additional size and athleticism that may be present in most NBA games would increase the likelihood of more balls on the rim getting played, that's not enough of a drawback to outweigh the upside.

Fewer goaltending calls would mean a little better flow in the game, fewer stoppages and perhaps most importantly, fewer replay reviews.