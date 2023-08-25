Daniel Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch Grand Prix with Hand Injury After Crash in Practice

Peter Fox/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo will not participate in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

Formula 1 announced Friday that the Alpha Tauri driver suffered an injury during practice and will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the race. Alpha Tauri then announced X-rays revealed he suffered a broken metacarpal on his left hand.

It's an unfortunate development for the veteran driver who had just made his way back into the grid.

Alpha Tauri announced on July 11 that he joined the team on loan from Red Bull, and he participated in the Hungarian Grand Prix and Belgian Grand Prix last month. He started and finished in 13th place in the Hungarian Grand Prix and moved into a 16th place finish following a 19th place start in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Nate Saunders of ESPN noted McLaren's Oscar Piastri spun out into a wall ahead of Ricciardo on Friday. While Ricciardo avoided hitting Piastri's car, he hit the barrier and told his team over the radio that he injured his hand. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Alpha Tauri is in last place in the constructor standings with just three points on the season. The addition of Ricciardo gave the struggling team a proven driver who has won eight times during his F1 career, but he will now be sidelined for the immediate future.

The team, as well as everyone else, is looking up at Red Bull in the standings this year.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have won every Grand Prix throughout the 2023 campaign with the former, who is well in the lead in the driver's standings, entering Sunday's race on an eight-race winning streak.