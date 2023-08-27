5 Most Underrated WR Duos in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season

0 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The amount of talent at wide receiver across the NFL is so extensive that it's easy to overlook some outstanding duos.

Yes, you hear plenty about A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith or Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They are deservedly among the first tandems mentioned, but there are plenty of other promising pairs around the league.

For example, the Washington Commanders have Terry McLaurin—a 900-yard wideout in all four NFL seasons—with a potential star in Jahan Dotson. Would you rather have Hill and Waddle? Sure! But it's not like Washington believes its receiving corps isn't a strength.

While the list is subjective, it factors in both previous production and expectations for 2023 and beyond.