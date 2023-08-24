Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Carted Off Field at Practice with Apparent Hamstring Injury

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had to be helped off the practice field Thursday after suffering an injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jeudy suffered an apparent hamstring injury, and Mike Klis of 9News in Denver added that Jeudy had to be carted off.

The Broncos are already dealing with significant injury issues at wide receiver. They placed Tim Patrick on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles, and they waived K.J. Hamler with a non-football illness designation after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

