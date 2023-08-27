Who Joins USC QB Caleb Williams in Top Tier of Elite Prospects for 2024 NFL Draft?

0 of 5

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hyperbole often plays a significant role when it comes to NFL draft coverage. Sometimes it's appropriate. Oftentimes, it's not.



For example, the term "generational talent" is used so frequently that it's lost all meaning.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is already being described in such a manner (even though some of us are old enough to remember Andrew Luck). As good as Williams is—and he's absolutely worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick for the 2024 draft based on everything seen to date, including 278 passing yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's season-opener against San Jose State—he's only one of the elite talents counted among the current class expected to flourish.

Certain individuals run the table for an entire season as the top overall prospect. Names such as Luck, Myles Garrett and Trevor Lawrence immediately come to mind. Those former top picks had classmates in Luke Kuechly, Patrick Mahomes and Ja'Marr Chase, who also landed in the Top 10 overall. Not too shabby.

A draft cycle doesn't stop and start with just one player. Yes, Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be the first prospect off the board once April's draft opens for business.

"His ability to create is special," a veteran scout told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "That's the name of the game. He's as exciting of a player that I can remember in nearly two decades scouting."

Things can change, though. The latest draft cycle features a handful of prospects capable of reaching a different tier compared to their contemporaries. Williams is merely the starting point of this year's evaluation. Five more prospects should be mentioned as elite talents with the natural tools to achieve superstar status.

If everything proceeds as expected, these major talents will define the '24 draft.