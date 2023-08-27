Who Joins USC QB Caleb Williams in Top Tier of Elite Prospects for 2024 NFL Draft?August 27, 2023
Hyperbole often plays a significant role when it comes to NFL draft coverage. Sometimes it's appropriate. Oftentimes, it's not.
For example, the term "generational talent" is used so frequently that it's lost all meaning.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is already being described in such a manner (even though some of us are old enough to remember Andrew Luck). As good as Williams is—and he's absolutely worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick for the 2024 draft based on everything seen to date, including 278 passing yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's season-opener against San Jose State—he's only one of the elite talents counted among the current class expected to flourish.
Certain individuals run the table for an entire season as the top overall prospect. Names such as Luck, Myles Garrett and Trevor Lawrence immediately come to mind. Those former top picks had classmates in Luke Kuechly, Patrick Mahomes and Ja'Marr Chase, who also landed in the Top 10 overall. Not too shabby.
A draft cycle doesn't stop and start with just one player. Yes, Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be the first prospect off the board once April's draft opens for business.
"His ability to create is special," a veteran scout told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "That's the name of the game. He's as exciting of a player that I can remember in nearly two decades scouting."
Things can change, though. The latest draft cycle features a handful of prospects capable of reaching a different tier compared to their contemporaries. Williams is merely the starting point of this year's evaluation. Five more prospects should be mentioned as elite talents with the natural tools to achieve superstar status.
If everything proceeds as expected, these major talents will define the '24 draft.
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The 2024 class looks special, because it appears to have a pair of franchise signal-callers with Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.
"I think it'll be a battle, to be honest with you," an anonymous NFL scout told Thamel. "You have to think about, it's not talent, it's what the coaches are comfortable with. They are obviously two completely different styles, so it's going to depend on what you want. (Maye) is a more polished player and more (traditional) NFL style. Caleb has the ability to make an off-schedule throw and make something out of nothing."
Williams is often compared to Patrick Mahomes because of an innate ability to create something out of nothing. Whereas Maye fits more standard sensibilities as a 6'4", 230-pound signal-caller.
To be clear, Maye can scoot. Last season, the reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Year amassed 698 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. But the creativity within his skill set doesn't reach Williams' elite status.
Instead, Maye's "45 big-time throws were 10 more than the next-closest FBS quarterback," according to Pro Football Focus. Also, his 93.4 passer grade when kept clean ranked first among all quarterbacks.
"I think the arm talent, combined with size and instincts, is what separates him from a lot of guys," another scout told Thamel. "For a young player, he's so far along and has so many tools. What's unique about him is the height and vision to see the whole field and obviously the arm talent to make all the throws."
Williams may be the early favorite, but Maye isn't far behind and will likely be the preferred choice by some teams as the process evolves.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best prospect for the 2024 NFL draft regardless of position. Unfortunately, Harrison plays wide receiver.
Keyshawn Johnson was the last wide receiver to hear his named called with the No. 1 overall pick, which occurred 27 years ago. A prospective talent must be truly special to even be considered among a draft class' top five overall. Harrison is.
Taking Harrison's standing one step further, an argument can be made in favor of the 21-year-old as the best wide receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson. Yes, Harrison is that good.
Last season, the unanimous All-American caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Somehow (and inexplicably), Harrison didn't win the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's most outstanding receiver.
Unlike his Hall of Fame father, who was listed at 6'0" and 185 pounds, the underclassman is a big target. The 6'4", 205-pound wideout plays to his size but runs routes with the crispness of a much smaller receiver.
To better understand how quick Harrison is for his size, he's posted a 3.94-second short shuttle, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. For context, no 6'4" (or taller) wide receiver has ever posted a sub-4.00-second time at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Harrison is strong, too, with a 380-pound bench press and 500-pound squat.
"He's different," an AFC area scout told ESPN's Jordan Reid. "It's as simple as that to describe him. [Ja'Marr] Chase, Julio Jones, A.J. Green—he's just as good as all of those guys coming out."
The real difference is that Harrison could realistically go No. 1 overall depending which franchise claims the top spot. If it already has a quarterback in place, an instant playmaker will be readily available.
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Most young men jump at an opportunity to be a top-10 NFL draft pick. Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu is different.
Priorities aren't the same for everyone. Despite being projected as a top-10 selection among the 2023 class, Fashanu returned to school for another year.
The 6'6", 319-pound blocker didn't turn 20 until last December. Besides, Fashanu is a standout student, who values his education.
"What a lot of people don't understand is when I was having this meeting with Olu? He had been at Penn State for three years," Penn State head coach James Franklin explained, per on3's Sam Gillenwater. "But when I was having the meeting with Olu and his family? Olu was only 19 years old at the time. So, Olu had just turned 20 years old. That played a factor in it as well for the family.
"Olu wanted to get his degree. He's got a chance to be an academic All-American. That's something that's really important to me and the family as well. He's probably got the highest GPA on our team."
On the field, Penn State's blindside protector moves effortlessly despite his massive frame. His pass sets are smooth and he plays with excellent balance. Obviously, Fashanu is still young relative to others in the class and his overall consistency can improve. At the same time, he already looked like a top-10 talent. In fact, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department graded him as such before his decision became public.
While most will place Notre Dame's Joe Alt on the same level as Fashanu, the latter presents more natural ability and a complete skill set to eventually establish himself as one of the game's best offensive tackles.
Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
When discussing elite prospects, the conversation almost always centers on premium positions. Teams want to make their biggest investments at quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback and pass-rusher.
When looking at college football's best draft-eligible edge defenders, Florida State's Jared Verse tends to top the list, even though he'll turn 24 as a rookie and doesn't present as much natural upside as Alabama's Dallas Turner.
The latter is important point is important, because these evaluations are long-term projections. Turner isn't nearly as developed as a pass-rusher at this point, but he presents the type of potential to get NFL teams drooling.
"The edge group should be special next year," one NFL college scouting director told ESPN's Matt Miller. "Turner, Verse, J.T. Tuimoloau at Ohio State ... but Turner has the total package. You'll get some Micah Parsons comps there."
The above quote qualifies as a jaw-dropper since Parsons is the most dynamic and explosive pass-rusher at the professional level.
Turner did enter the Crimson Tide program as a 5-star recruit. The 6'4" defender has the quickness and flexibility to consistently turn the corner on offensive tackles and flatten toward opposing quarterbacks. According to SIS Football, Turner is second among returning SEC defenders in pressures generated last season.
The potential difference between this and last season is Turner becoming the focal point of Alabama's defense after Will Anderson Jr.'s departure and coming into his own now in his third season.
"Honestly, the main thing he told me (is) to just relax, like he's about football now," Turner said, per Al.com's Matt Stahl. "Just don't put so much pressure on yourself because of the type of name and all the hype you got to quote unquote 'live up to.'"
QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Joe Milton's inclusion to this list is heavily contingent on his awesome natural ability translating onto the field against against SEC competition.
In recent years, the idea of how to develop a quarterback has changed. NFL teams are far more willing to invest premium draft picks in prospects typically viewed as a projects. The Indianapolis Colts' decision to select Anthony Richardson with this year's fourth overall pick is a byproduct on that shifting viewpoint.
"I would keep a close eye on Milton," an NFL scouting director told on3's Dan Morrison. "They think he's the next AR [Anthony Richardson] from last year, just because he's gigantic and has one of strongest arms you'll ever see. Historically, his accuracy has been poor. But if he can put the ball in the right zip code on a consistent basis, now we're talking about a guy that's going to get people's attention."
An understanding has emerged that a gifted individual can be developed over time in the right situation, while their natural tools carry them for a few years. Let's call it the Josh Allen effect.
Tennessee's quarterback has all of physical attributes to be considered a top-five pick, as long as he takes full advantage of his one season as the Volunteers' starter.
"I think he will have tremendous numbers, he's huge, and he throws it a mile," a scout told Morrison.
Plus, the Volunteers' wide-open attack—while it doesn't necessarily translate to the professional game—will create opportunities for big plays and showcase moments.
A 6'5", 235-pound quarterback with one of the strongest arms at any level and excellent athleticism should thrive. The NFL will be watching intently.