Mavs' Luka Dončić Reportedly Signs Jordan Brand Contract Extension Through 2029

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić has signed a five-year contract extension with Nike's Jordan Brand, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The agreement "will continue Dončić's run as a leading face for the shoe powerhouse through 2029," Stein wrote.

That means Dončić is locked in with Jordan Brand for longer than he is with the Mavericks. The four-time All-Star's contract currently runs through 2025-26, with a player option for 2026-27.

Jordan Brand first announced Dončić as a signature athlete on a five-year deal in December 2019. He had previously signed a two-year deal with Nike while a player for Real Madrid in 2017.

Since his 2019 signing, Dončić has debuted two editions of his signature shoe.

The announcement of his extension comes ahead of the latest release of the Jordan Luka 2. The "Lake Bled" edition of the shoe, named after a lake in Dončić's home country of Slovenia, is set to release September 14.

Dončić is the sixth NBA player to have a Jordan Brand signature shoe branded with their name, and the first European player to have one.

Jordan Brand hasn't been the only sneaker line interested in signing Dončić. LeBron James said in 2020 on the Road Trippin' podcast (h/t CBS Sports) that he had wanted Dončić to be the first signee of a "Team LeBron" Nike brand back in 2019. That year, there was also speculation that Dončić might sign with Under Armour after he was photographed wearing Curry 7 sneakers before a game.

Those rumors can be put to rest now. Dončić will be wearing Jordans when campaigning for his fifth straight All-Star season this fall.