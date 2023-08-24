Cowboys' Dak Prescott Praises 'Playmaker' Deuce Vaughn: 'He's Not Just a Gadget Guy'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback visualizes a bright future for rookie running back Deuce Vaughn.

Prescott spoke about what Vaughn can bring to the Cowboys' offense in 2023 with Jon Machota of The Athletic, declaring him more than "just a gadget guy" and saying that he can use his small stature to his advantage.

"He's probably using that height to his advantage," Prescott said. "Everybody gets criticized for something, so that's what they've picked for him. But I'm sure he's used that to be something on his armor that he wants to prove people wrong. I know he'll do that. He's a hell of a player. He approaches the game the right way. Young guy, but acts like he's been in this league for a while. I'm excited for all that he's gonna bring to this team."

Vaughn stands at 5'6", 172-lbs and was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His size was likely the reason for his slide as he was a strong producer while playing for Kansas State in college.

He amassed more than 3,600 yards on the ground with 34 touchdowns across three seasons with the Wildcats, including seasons of 1,404 and 1,558 yards in his final two seasons. He also contributed 1,280 passing yards and nine touchdowns in the receiving game during his collegiate career.

He could be a significant contributor to the team as the season wears on. He is currently in the third-string running back role on the team's depth chart, behind incumbent starter Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle.

Dallas will look for Vaughn to help them improve on a 12-5 season that saw them reach the NFC Divisional Round. He will have his first taste of regular season action when the Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in Week One.