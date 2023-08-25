Little League World Series 2023: Updated US, International Brackets and Schedule

2 of 3

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Curaçao is back in a very familiar position after defeating Municipal de Tijuana Little League (Mexico Region) 4-2 on Thursday.



The 2022 international champion and Little League World Series runner-up advanced through four rounds in the lower bracket last year before reaching the international final. The Caribbean representatives spent much more time in the upper bracket this year before losing to Chinese Taipei in the upper final.



Yet again, though Curaçao has emerged from the lower bracket to be one of the last two international teams standing.



Curaçao's rematch with Chinese Taipei is a daunting one. While the Caribbean team has been the only team to score on the Asia-Pacific squad in this tournament, Wednesday's loss in the first meeting was still a one-sided affair.



Chinese Taipei rode a six-run fifth inning to pull away from Curaçao in a decisive 9-1 victory.



Round 2 may not go much differently. In addition to having a well-rounded squad and two days off, Chinese Taipei boasts the star of the tournament in two-way phenom Fan Chen-Jun.



"He has the speed, he has the coordination, he has the jumping ability," manager Lee Cheng-Ta said, per Max Ralph of the Associated Press. "...He has a lot of future to come in his baseball career."

Expect Curaçao to put up a fight, but this Asia-Pacific team may be too tough for anyone in the field to handle.



Prediction: Asia-Pacific Region 8. Caribbean Region 2

