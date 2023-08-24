US Open 2023: Full Men's, Women's Draws Revealed for Djokovic, Alcaraz, Świątek, More

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

The 2023 U.S. Open is just a few days away from its official start, and the main draw was revealed on Thursday.

The star-studded lineups included defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek as well as veterans like Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka:

Alcaraz is joined in the top half of the draw by third-seeded Daniil Medvedev. The defending champ also has Jannik Sinner in his quadrant, which could set up a quarterfinal rematch between the two following their epic clash in the same round last year.

Djokovic is competing in the US Open for the first time since 2021 and he's seeking his 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court's record for the most all-time. He will be joined on the bottom half by fourth-seeded Holger Rune and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud.

Świątek is also in the opposite half of the draw from her opponent from the 2022 final, as fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur landed in Sabalenka's quadrant. The same goes for two-time US Open champ Venus Williams, who earned a wild card to compete in this year's tournament.

Świątek will be joined in her quadrant by fellow wild-card recipient and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who ended her retirement earlier this summer.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula and sixth-seeded Coco Gauff enter the tournament with a ton of momentum, with Pegula coming off a win in the Canadian Open while Gauff is coming off wins in the Washington Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

Main draw play at the US Open begins on Monday, Aug. 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.