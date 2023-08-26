Updated 2023 AEW All In Card and Predictions for Match Order in London

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Sunday, AEW will put on the biggest show in company history when All In emanates from Wembley Stadium in London.

In addition to All In being the first AEW event to ever take place in Europe, it will also be the most-attended AEW show ever with over 80,000 tickets being sold.

To match the occasion, AEW booked a robust card complete with seven title matches, including the AEW World Championship main event between MJF and Adam Cole.

Here is a complete look at the AEW All In card, along with predictions for Sunday's match order.

Where: Wembley Stadium in London

When: Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET (Zero Hour pre-show starts at 12 p.m. ET)

Official AEW All In Card and Match Order Prediction

FTW Championship (pre-show): "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook



ROH World Tag Team Championship (pre-show): Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson)

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Top AEW All In Matches to Watch

MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF and Adam Cole have been part of arguably the most entertaining storyline in wrestling over the past couple of months, and they will parlay that into a huge match at All In.

While MJF and Cole began as rivals, they became allies once forced to team up, and reached a friendly agreement to have an AEW World Championship bout at All In.

In addition to facing each other in the main event, MJF and Cole will team up on the Zero Hour pre-show to challenge Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships.

It was an unexpected development, but one that could add even more intrigue to their main event match depending on what type of story plays out.

For the past several weeks, fans have expected MJF or Cole to turn on the other, and that has held true leading up to All In.

It is possible that neither of them turn, but that chance of it happening adds an extra element to things aside from the fact that it should be a fantastic match.

MJF and Cole are two of AEW's most talented and popular stars, and all signs point toward them delivering in a big way on AEW's grandest stage.

FTR vs. The Young Bucks

For the third time in AEW, FTR and The Young Bucks are set to meet in a tag team encounter at All In.

The teams split their first two meetings with The Young Bucks beating FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and FTR later defeating The Young Bucks to retain the ROH and AAA tag titles.

Many fans consider FTR and The Young Bucks to be the two best tag teams in pro wrestling, so it is fitting that they will have a rubber match at AEW's biggest event.

In many ways, FTR and The Young Bucks are polar opposites, and that is part of the reason why they have had such great chemistry during their in-ring battles thus far.

Under different circumstances, FTR vs. The Young Bucks would be a potential pay-per-view main event. That won't happen due to the presence of MJF vs. Cole, but the tag title match should deliver regardless of where it is on the card.

The Young Bucks will enter All In with the goal of becoming the first three-time AEW world tag team champions, and they have a strong chance to make it happen in London.

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

Four of AEW's top women's wrestlers will clash at All In when Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Saraya, Toni Storm and Britt Baker.

Shida recently won the title to become a two-time champ, and since then she has re-established herself as the dominant force in the division after having previously gotten lost in the shuffle.

Storm and Baker are also former AEW women's champs, while Saraya is in search of her first title of any kind in AEW.

Saraya's involvement is perhaps the biggest draw since she is from England and hasn't wrestled there in several years due to a temporary retirement as a result of a neck injury.

Even though she is a heel, there promises to be a ton of support for Saraya in London, and that should make for an electric atmosphere.

Aside from the venue, the quartet of Shida, Saraya, Storm and Baker have the potential to do something special together, and it could prove to be one of the best AEW women's matches ever.

