FIBA World Cup 2023: Friday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2023 FIBA World Cup begins on Friday with Australia, Canada and France in the spotlight.

Australia and France qualified for the semifinals four years ago and met each other in the third-place game.

Both nations should feel confident in getting back to the semifinals, and even further, with the rosters they have.

Canada is an emerging power on the international stage. It has lofty expectations going into the tournament because of its star-studded roster, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, Canada faces one of the toughest opening matchups of the tournament against France. That game should serve as a good test for where Canada stands for the rest of the tournament.

A total of eight games will kick off group play across venues in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. The top two sides in each group will have opportunities to qualify for the quarterfinals.