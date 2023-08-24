FIBA World Cup 2023: Friday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

FIBA World Cup 2023: Friday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and PredictionsAugust 24, 2023
The 2023 FIBA World Cup begins on Friday with Australia, Canada and France in the spotlight.
Australia and France qualified for the semifinals four years ago and met each other in the third-place game.
Both nations should feel confident in getting back to the semifinals, and even further, with the rosters they have.
Canada is an emerging power on the international stage. It has lofty expectations going into the tournament because of its star-studded roster, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
However, Canada faces one of the toughest opening matchups of the tournament against France. That game should serve as a good test for where Canada stands for the rest of the tournament.
A total of eight games will kick off group play across venues in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. The top two sides in each group will have opportunities to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Friday Schedule and Odds
Angola vs. Italy (-21.5) (Over/Under: 156.5) (4 a.m. ET)
Finland vs. Australia (-10.5) (O/U: 168.5) (4 a.m. ET)
Mexico vs. Montenegro (-8.5) (O/U: 156.5) (4:45 a.m. ET)
Latvia (-16.5) vs. Lebanon (O/U: 162.5) (5:15 a.m. ET)
Dominican Republic (-11.5) vs. Philippines (O/U: 171.5) (8 a.m. ET)
Germany (-19.5) vs. Japan (O/U: 171.5) (8:10 a.m. ET)
Egypt vs. Lithuania (-20.5) (O/U: 157.5) (8:30 a.m. ET)
Canada vs. France (-1.5) (O/U: 167.5) (9:30 a.m. ET)
All games can be live streamed on ESPN+
Predictions against the spread in bold.
Canada vs. France
Canada comes into the World Cup with its best chance to win a medal at a major tournament since its silver at the 1936 Summer Olympics.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a squad full of NBA talent that also features Luguentz Dort, R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Canada's deep roster will be put to the test right away against France, a perennial contender for medals at the Olympics and World Cup.
France is led by Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum. Most of the French roster is European-based.
Gobert will pose a problem to Canada's big men. Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell could have a tough time defending the Minnesota Timberwolves center, and that may lead to plenty of points in the paint for France.
Canada can shut down the other aspects of the France defense through Brooks and Dort.
A Canadian path to victory requires strong performances from the team's top two defenders and a strong outing from SGA, who is one of the top five players participating in the tournament.
France carries plenty more winning experience on the international stage, and that could be the difference-making quality in what is expected to be a close contest.
Finland vs. Australia
No one will complain if the Finland-Australia matchup turns into an individual duel between Lauri Markkanen and Josh Giddey.
Markannen is the only NBA player on the Finnish roster and he must have a big tournament to get the European side through as a top-16 team from Group E with Australia, Germany and Japan.
Giddey and Australia should be the favorite to win Group E. Australia possesses a good mix of youth and experience with Patty Mills, Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Josh Green and Joe Ingles in the backcourt.
Australia needs to play to its guard strength to hurt the Finns. Markkanen is only capable of guarding one player at a time, so there will be mismatches on the perimeter for the Aussies to exploit.
Australia should win its opening game, but Finland may be able to keep the contest within 10 points and cover the spread if Markannen turns in a big performance.
