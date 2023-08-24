Kevin Hart in Wheelchair After Suffering Injury Racing Former NFL RB Stevan Ridley

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Kevin Hart thought he could beat a former NFL running back in a 40-yard dash.

His body told him otherwise.

The comedian revealed he will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future after suffering several injuries while racing former NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it's not a game," Hart said. "Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it."

Hart said the race happened after a challenge from Ridley, who played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers during his eight-year NFL career. It did not take long for Hart's body to let him know he was not competing with any NFL running back—even one that's retired.

"Guys, I blew all my s--t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don't even know what that is, but I tore them," Hart said. "I can't walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44. ...What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s--t ever, now I can't walk."