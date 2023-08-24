NBA 2K24 Reveals Kobe Bryant 'Mamba Moments' Mode to Celebrate Lakers Legend

Photo credit: NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant had one of the most legendary careers in NBA history with five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, the 2007-08 MVP, two scoring titles, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections and 18 All-Star Game nods.

Thanks to NBA 2K24, fans will have the opportunity to recreate some of the most memorable moments from that career.

The video game franchise already announced the Hall of Famer will be on the cover of this year's edition, and it revealed details about the new Mamba Moments mode on Thursday.

Gamers will have the opportunity to jump into the middle of the action from the following accomplishments of Bryant's career:

Bryant drilling a then-record 12 three-pointers in a 2003 game against the Seattle SuperSonics

Bryant scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter of Game 5 to eliminate the San Antonio Spurs in the 2008 Western Conference Finals

Photo Credit: NBA 2K24

Bryant scoring 48 points and grabbing 16 rebounds at 22 years old to close out the rival Sacramento Kings in the 2001 playoffs

Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals

Bryant scoring 65 points in an overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers in 2007

Bryant pouring in 62 points in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks in a 2005 win

Bryant going head-to-head against Michael Jordan

The Lakers legend famously idolized Jordan, so it seems fitting that the Mamba Moments mode in NBA 2K24 comes after the NBA 2K23 edition of the game featured the Michael Jordan Challenge.

Gamers had the opportunity to play out some of the most iconic moments of Jordan's career in that mode and will have the chance to do the same with Kobe in the latest edition of the game.

NBA 2K24 is scheduled to be released on Sept. 8 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.