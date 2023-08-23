X

NHL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTS

    Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs Agree to 4-Year, $53M Contract Extension; NHL's Top AAV

    Adam WellsAugust 23, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) looks on prior to the face-off during the third period of game 5 in the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 12, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Six-time All-Star Auston Matthews has agreed to a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    The team announced the extension is for four years.

    Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs

    FOUR MORE FOR THIRTY FOUR ⚪️🔵 <a href="https://t.co/yL94Hf8Jag">pic.twitter.com/yL94Hf8Jag</a>

    Matthews sent a message to fans on social media after the deal was announced:

    Auston Matthews @AM34

    I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey! I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain. GLG! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and NHL Network, the total value of Matthews' new four-year deal is $53 million ($13.25 million per season).

    The extension makes Matthews the league's highest-paid player by average annual salary:

    Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur

    Four-year extension at US$13.25M for Auston Matthews makes him the highest-paid player in hockey, but given a future increase in HHR it could have been higher. The term allows him to hit the free market again at 30. The Leafs needed him signed, above all. It's fine.

    Matthews was entering the final season of his five-year, $58.2 million contract that was signed in February 2019. He is set to earn $750,000 in base salary during the 2023-24 campaign, but he will also make $7.2 million through his signing bonus.

    This extension keeps Matthews under contract to the Maple Leafs through 2027-28, but it also allows him to potentially hit free agency at the age of 30.

    The Maple Leafs selected Matthews No. 1 overall in the 2016 NHL draft. He signed a three-year entry level contract with the team and appeared in all 82 games as a rookie.

    Matthews became the first Toronto player to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie since Brit Selby in 1965-66. He finished his debut season with 40 goals and 29 assists.

    Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs Agree to 4-Year, $53M Contract Extension; NHL's Top AAV
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The California native has since established himself as one of the best offensive players in the NHL. He led the league in goals scored in back-to-back seasons in 2020-21 (41) and 2021-22 (60).

    Matthews set a career-high with 106 points during the 2021-22 season. He had his fourth consecutive 40-goal season in 2022-23.

    Toronto has made the playoffs in each of Matthews' first seven seasons, but the team hasn't advanced beyond the second round. The franchise's two best seasons by regular-season point totals have come in each of the past two seasons (115 in 2021-22 and 111 in 2022-23).