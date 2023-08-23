NFL Rumors: T.J. Hockenson, Vikings 'Far Apart' on Contract; TE Wants 'Historic' Deal

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

T.J. Hockenson reportedly wants a record deal.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the tight end and the Minnesota Vikings are "far apart" in their discussions about an extension as he enters what will be the final year of his current contract.

"Hockenson wants to reset the market with a historic contract extension for tight ends," Russini wrote. "He has been limited at practice because of an ear infection and back soreness."

The two-time Pro Bowler is set to make $9.4 million in base salary in 2023, which is well below the highest-paid players at his position.

Over The Cap lists George Kittle as the highest-paid tight end in terms of total contract value at $75 million, which comes in ahead of Travis Kelce's $57.3 million. In terms of average money per year, Darren Waller tops the list at $17 million ahead of Kittle's $15 million.

There is no doubt Hockenson is an impressive player, but he is still not as accomplished as the likes of Kelce and Kittle. Even Waller has two seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards, while the Vikings playmaker is still looking to go over 1,000 for the first time in his career.

Still, he is just 26 years old and coming off the best season of his career that saw him set personal-best marks with 86 catches for 914 yards and six touchdowns.

Hockenson split the 2022 campaign with the Detroit Lions and Vikings but was particularly effective with Minnesota with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games following the intra-division trade.

Playing in an offense where opposing defenses had to focus on Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook certainly helped his production, but the Vikings reportedly aren't exactly eager to pay him more than players such as Kelce, Kittle and Waller as negotiations remain ongoing.

If the two sides can't come to terms on an agreement, Hockenson will be under even more pressure to perform in 2023 with a new contract still hanging in the balance.