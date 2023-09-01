The NHL Fun Rankings: Which Teams Are the Best to Watch for the 2023-24 Season?

0 of 8

What would any NHL preseason ranking be without a disclaimer? So hear me out on this one: "Fun" doesn't always mean "best" when it comes to watching hockey.

You saw it with the total dominance the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights displayed. Of course Vegas fans were having a blast, but the rest of us? I'm sure you'd agree that the rest of us could've used a bit more drama during last season's lopsided Stanley Cup Final.

Luckily, an offseason full of blockbuster trades, special draft talent and under-the-radar signings is priming us for an eventful 2023-24 from the first puck drop.

When I ask myself, "Which NHL teams are going to be the most fun next season?" I'm asking a few questions. Beyond the offseason moves, which off-ice storylines are reaching a boiling point? Which teams are desperate but not totally pathetic (what's more fun than desperation hockey)? Which teams are so pathetic that it becomes entertaining (looking at you, 2022-23 Ducks)?

Basically, consider the following your guide to who to watch when your favorite team isn't playing. And remember—this is about entertainment value, which doesn't necessarily correlate with Stanley Cup contention.