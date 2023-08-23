LSU's Angel Reese Says She's Had to Take Classes Online Since Winning NCAA Title

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Angel Reese has become a household name since helping lead the LSU women's basketball team to the national championship, but that level of fame has made it more difficult for her to be on campus.

She told Leah Faye Cooper of Teen Vogue that she's been taking online classes following her championship run.

"I don't feel like I'm a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I've had on not just women's basketball, but sports in general, and Black women," Reese said. "Things have changed for me."

Reese was dominant during the Big Dance and posted a double-double in all six of LSU's wins. She stuffed the stat sheet in the national championship game victory over Iowa with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block, capping off an incredible run for both herself and the team.

Since then, she has been in magazines, featured in commercials, visited the White House, appeared at awards shows, thrown out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game and much more.

But she told Cooper, "School's first, basketball is next. I wouldn't be here without school and basketball, so that's my priority."

That is surely welcome news for Tigers fans, who will be cheering for a team that is once again on the short list of national championship contenders thanks in large part to Reese's presence going into a new campaign.