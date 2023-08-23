Little League World Series 2023: Wednesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

It's getting to be crunch time at the 2023 Little League World Series with four games on Wednesday that will determine half of the final four teams vying for a world championship.

Chinese Taipei, Curaçao, Japan and Mexico are still standing on the international part of the bracket. Chinese Taipei has been arguably the most dominant team in the field thus far with two wins by a combined 16-0 score entering play today.

On the United States side of the bracket, Washington, Texas, California and Tennessee are still fighting for their shot at immortality.

Here are the results from Wednesday's games at Williamsport.

2023 Little League World Series Scores—Wednesday, August 23

Chinese Taipei 9, Curaçao 1

Texas 1, Washington 0

Japan vs. Mexico, 5 p.m. ET

California vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET

Texas def. Washington, 1-0 (F/9)

A pitching duel between Texas and Washington went in favor of the team from the Lone Star State thanks to Easton Ondruch's sacrifice fly that scored Corbin Riddle in the top of the ninth inning.

Riddle started the inning on second base and advanced to third on Jagger McRae's bunt single. A one-out intentional walk loaded the bases, setting up Ondruch's moment.

The bottom of the ninth inning was full of drama as Washington tried to tie the game. Brett Taylor's infield single to lead off the frame moved Matthew Fischer, who was the automatic runner on second, to third base.

Ondruch, who was pitching for Texas in the ninth, got Rylan Jackson to groundout and hold the runners. Brooks Shewey struck out and Calvin Shumway grounded out to short for the final out of the game.

The two pitching staffs combined for 29 strikeouts and only allowed nine hits in nine innings. Washington was held without an extra-base hit in the game.

Next up for Texas is the United States Championship Game on Saturday. Washington will take on the winner of the California-Tennessee game on Thursday.

Chinese Taipei def. Curaçao, 9-1

Curaçao became the first team to score against Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series, but it wasn't enough as the team from the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region earned a 9-1 victory and a spot in the International Championship Game on Saturday.

The game was competitive early with both teams trading runs in the first inning.

Chinese Taipei pulled ahead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Kai-Sheng Chen and bases-loaded walk from Chin-Yu Wu. It broke things wide open with a six-run fifth inning to put the game away.

Three pitchers combined to hold Curaçao to two hits and one run over six innings. Shao-Chieh Hsu struck out four in 2.1 perfect innings of relief.

Despite the loss, Curaçao still has a chance to get a rematch with Chinese Taipei. It will take on the winner of the Japan-Mexico game on Friday, with the winner of that contest advancing to the International Championship.

Chinese Taipei has two days off before its next game.